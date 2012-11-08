Aves Digital has unveiled an entire new family of digital radios, priced from £40 to £100.

There are five models, starting at the top with the £100 Aves Neon (above) featuring DAB+/FM tuners, a gloss piano black finish, ice-blue LCD display, alarm, auto time update and 20 station presets.

Next up is the Aves Tango at £80 which delivers stereo playback through twin speakers housed in an acoustically tuned wooden cabinet. It's battery or mains powered. The £60 Aves Classic (below) offers the same styling, but with just a single speaker.

Also £60 is the Aves Jazz with a carry handle, which has the same technical spec as the £50 Aves Sky (without handle). Both include DAB+ and FM tuners.

If you want a portable DAB+/FM radio to fit in your pocket, there's the £50 Aves Air which can run on batteries for up to eight hours.

Finally, there are two alarm clock radios: the £55 Aves Oxygen (below) and £40 Aves Sugar.

