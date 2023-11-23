The best Back Friday tech deals LIVE: save big on TVs, headphones, soundbars and more

We’re officially just one day away from Black Friday but the deals have already started. In fact, this week has seen a flurry of deals activity as retailers have gone early to try and tempt us to part with our hard-earned cash.

We’ve been monitoring the situation extremely closely with our expert team of reviewers working overtime to hunt down the biggest and best savings across all the key categories that we cover – TVs, hi-fi, headphones, home cinema and more.

On this page, we’ll be pointing you in the direction of the top deals that are tickling our fancy this Black Friday. We’ve cherry-picked the very best to put at the top of this page and below that, we’ve added a selection of deals in our key categories.

We’ve seen some huge price drops on tried and tested five-star and Award-winning products and we’re confident that there will be something that catches your eye whether you’re into hi-fi or home cinema.

Right at the bottom of the page you’ll find our live coverage which will highlight any further price drops but also give you general product and buying advice over the next few days.

UK

US

Editor's picks

LG OLED65G2 OLED TV was £3300 now £1799 at Richer Sounds (save £1501)

Bright, rich and great for gaming or a night in front of Netflix, the 2022 flagship LG G2 TV still stuns a year after launch. This latest discount is a great saving, and not far off its lowest ever price. Five stars

ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 was £250 now £199 at Peter Tyson (save £51)

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a significant and very welcome £50 discount. These Elac Debut B5.2 speakers are simply the best performers at this price, ideal for anyone's first hi-fi system.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

RØDE NTH-100 was £149 now £85 at Amazon (save £64)

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like – the Røde NTH-100 will put you fully in the picture with their revealing sound. If you want budget closed-back over-ears, these are outstanding value even at their original price.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £175 at OnBuy (save £105)

Bose's premium true wireless earbuds might be on the way out, but they remain a stellar five-star pair thanks to their bold, detailed, dynamic sonic presentation, excellent noise cancellation and comfortable design. This is the best price we've ever seen for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Five stars

Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus was £1299 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £400)

The Sennheiser Ambeo Plus impresses with a wide, spacious sound field, excellent musical ability, and a fine spread of useful features and connectivity options. HDMI inputs are included as are a number of different steaming options, from Bluetooth to Spotify Connect. The Ambeo Plus sits among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars at this level.

Chromecast with Google TV 4K was £60 now £40 at Google (save £20)

The Chromecast with Google TV 4K is a user-friendly, featured-packed media streamer with all the apps you already know and love. Whatever you want to watch, you can do with Chromecast. Plus, you'll get a great 4K HDR picture, and Dolby Vision and Atmos support. Five stars

LG OLED48C2 48-inch OLED TV was £1400 now £899 at Amazon (save £501)

The C2 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2022 OLED TV range, and we think this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with a discount.

Best Black Friday deals: TVs

Sony XR-55A80L 2023 OLED TV was £2399 now £1399 at Amazon (save £1000)

Our favourite performance-per-pound TV of 2023 so far, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a picture that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It sounds good by TV standards, too, and has a solid gaming feature set.

LG OLED48C2 48-inch OLED TV was £1400 now £899 at Amazon (save £501)

The C2 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2022 OLED TV range, and we think this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with a discount.

LG OLED65G2 OLED TV was £3300 now £1799 at Richer Sounds (save £1501)

Bright, rich and great for gaming or a night in front of Netflix, the 2022 flagship LG G2 TV still stuns a year after launch. This latest discount is a great saving, and not far off its lowest ever price. Five stars

Sony XR-42A90K 2022 OLED TV was £1899 now £1329 at Amazon (save £570)

Sony's first 42-inch OLED is a high-end treat, particularly if picture authenticity is your priority. The XR-42A90K sounds great by TV standards, too. The 42-inch LG C2 is still overall the better buy, given its much lower price, but there are many who will feel it's worth spending the extra on this Sony. Five stars

Best Black Friday deals: Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £330 now £197 at Amazon (save £133)

Sony’s premium WH-1000XM4 have been trumped by the XM5 but deliver a sonic masterclass. Nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380 now £279 at Amazon (save £101)

The best pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can buy at this price. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones might feel a little less premium than before, but the jump in sound quality from the previous generation is a big one.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

RØDE NTH-100 was £149 now £85 at Amazon (save £64)

Be as critical or as casual in your listening as you like – the Røde NTH-100 will put you fully in the picture with their revealing sound. If you want budget closed-back over-ears, these are outstanding value even at their original price.

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Grado SR325x was £330 now £249 at Amazon (save £81)

Our favourite wired headphones at this price, the open-back SR325x are effortlessly musical. If you don't mind an open-back (leaky) design, this deal deserves to be snapped up. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones was £449 now £399 (save £50)

Despite not being on shelves for all that long, Bose’s new flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are already seeing their price drop thanks to Black Friday. Fantastic noise-cancelling tech and excellent, full-bodied sound make the Bose QuietComfort Ultra well worth considering, especially at this price. Five stars

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £219 (save £40)

Sony's exemplary WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals exist capable of touching them, especially with this discount. Five stars

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £175 at OnBuy (save £105)

Bose's premium true wireless earbuds might be on the way out, but they remain a stellar five-star pair thanks to their bold, detailed, dynamic sonic presentation, excellent noise cancellation and comfortable design. This is the best price we've ever seen the QuietComfort Earbuds II, one of our favourite pairs of buds yet.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £44 at Amazon (save £45)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth the investment. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5, and are available in black, white, orange and blue.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Sony WF-C700N was £100 now £75 at Amazon (save £25)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sport-friendly earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C700N feature 7.5 hours of battery life per charge, multipoint Bluetooth and IPX4 water resistance.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner



Best Black Friday deals: Hi-Fi

KEF LS50 Meta was £1199 now £999 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

Delivering class-leading sound for less than a grand, the KEF LS50 Meta are sensational five-star speakers and brilliant all-rounders. If you can afford them, buy them. This £999 deal price is also available at Richer Sounds and Amazon UK but the Sevenoaks offer includes a free QED Silver Anniversary XT speaker cable (2M) worth £99.95, which is mighty nice of them.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary was £449 now £279 at Richer Sounds (save £170)

One of our favourite standmounters have been knocking around below £500 for some time, but you can now make a big £200 saving on the original price. The 607 S2 are a no-brainer if you're in the market for mid-priced speakers (and they're much cheaper than the new 607 S3 successors) – these compact Award-winners will work a treat for smaller spaces and still deliver punchy, detailed sound.



Deal also at Sevenoaks

Dali Oberon 5 floorstanders was £799 now £599 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

You can save 25% on these former Award winners, making them incredible value for anyone looking for entertaining and informative floorstanders for a small to mid-size room. In our five-star Dali Oberon 5 review, we praised the speakers' "dynamic subtlety, rhythmic precision and sheer transparency". Great value this Black Friday. Deal also available via Amazon

Pro-Ject Debut Pro was £699 now £599 at Amazon (save £100)

This is the most exciting turntable deal this year: the Debut Pro has won our Product of the Year two years in a row now, and is fantastic value for a top-class spinner that sounds incredibly refined, agile and precise – it's the most sophisticated and best-sounding turntable Pro-Ject has been made. This first-ever discount of £100 is worth taking advantage of.

Product of the Year winner 2023 Deal also at Sevenoaks

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth was £249 now £229 at Amazon (save £20)

Here, Sony has generously given us a ‘plug and play’ fully automatic deck with the PS-LX310BT, including a phono stage, thrown in Bluetooth and priced it at the low end of the market. We've seen the price drop to under £200 before, so keep your eyes peeled if you want a better deal.

Five stars