Our deals experts have tracked down discounts on Award-winning stereo amplifiers, five-star AV receivers, amazing all-in-one systems and more
Save big on Arcam, Focal and KEF
Another week, another selection of tempting savings for your enjoyment. Even when we're not wrestling with Black Friday deals or the Amazon Prime Day sale, our expert deal hunters and editors are always on the trail of the best savings out there on the finest gear that we wholeheartedly recommend.
This week, we've seen major deals on everything from fantastic AV receivers to wonderful wireless headphones to all-in-one hi-fi systems.
We've even spotted an unbeatable saving on an Award-winning stereo amplifier which shouldn't be missed!
If you're after the finest prices on a range of stunning gear, read on for the best TV, home cinema and hi-fi deals we've found over this past week.
The Arcam A5 is a fresh, modern-looking amplifier and a well-rounded performer that's unfussy in terms of partnering. Features include a moving magnet phono stage and Bluetooth 5.2. Its entertaining, articulate sound can't be topped at this price – an outstanding performer.
Save a respectable £150 on these fantastic wireless headphones. Features include two different levels of ANC, aptX Adaptive support and a USB-DAC mode that supports up to 24-bit/192kHz. You'll also get around 30 hours of listening time per charge, which is more than enough for most people. Five stars
With the four-star JBL Bar 300, you get plenty of bang for your buck, especially at this discounted price. It delivers crisp, clear dialogue and an impressive amount of bass. And while it might not be the best in class, it's a very capable performer and offers solid features for the money, including HDMI eARC and Bluetooth 5.0.
The KEF LSX II LT is a stylish, compact hi-fi system that boasts all the streaming smarts that you'll likely ever need, including wi-fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. Because of this, it's an excellent pick for a desktop setup. For £849, you'll get an amazing sonic performance and excellent imaging and dynamics.
B&W's surround speaker package combines two pairs of Award-winning stereo speakers with an extremely capable centre channel and subwoofer to create a compelling 5.1 setup. It delivers an engaging, exciting and cinematic performance with plenty of detail and excellent clarity. Five stars
The Marantz Cinema 30 is a premium piece of home cinema equipment that impresses at every turn. Its stylish build, faultless feature set and hugely impactful cinematic sound make it an impressive AVR on all fronts, and this £500 saving is the icing on the cake.
Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.
