Another week, another selection of tempting savings for your enjoyment. Even when we're not wrestling with Black Friday deals or the Amazon Prime Day sale, our expert deal hunters and editors are always on the trail of the best savings out there on the finest gear that we wholeheartedly recommend.

This week, we've seen major deals on everything from fantastic AV receivers to wonderful wireless headphones to all-in-one hi-fi systems.

We've even spotted an unbeatable saving on an Award-winning stereo amplifier which shouldn't be missed!

If you're after the finest prices on a range of stunning gear, read on for the best TV, home cinema and hi-fi deals we've found over this past week.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Save £200 Arcam A5: was £749 now £549 at Peter Tyson The Arcam A5 is a fresh, modern-looking amplifier and a well-rounded performer that's unfussy in terms of partnering. Features include a moving magnet phono stage and Bluetooth 5.2. Its entertaining, articulate sound can't be topped at this price – an outstanding performer.

Five stars Save 21% Focal Bathys : was £699 now £549 at Peter Tyson Save a respectable £150 on these fantastic wireless headphones. Features include two different levels of ANC, aptX Adaptive support and a USB-DAC mode that supports up to 24-bit/192kHz. You'll also get around 30 hours of listening time per charge, which is more than enough for most people. Five stars

Save £101 JBL Bar 300: was £330 now £229 at Richer Sounds With the four-star JBL Bar 300, you get plenty of bang for your buck, especially at this discounted price. It delivers crisp, clear dialogue and an impressive amount of bass. And while it might not be the best in class, it's a very capable performer and offers solid features for the money, including HDMI eARC and Bluetooth 5.0.

Save £500 Marantz Cinema 30: was £3,999 now £3,499 at Peter Tyson The Marantz Cinema 30 is a premium piece of home cinema equipment that impresses at every turn. Its stylish build, faultless feature set and hugely impactful cinematic sound make it an impressive AVR on all fronts, and this £500 saving is the icing on the cake.

