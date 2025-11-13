The Bluesound Powernode (2021) is a great option if you're looking for a compact system that doesn't involve multiple boxes and lots of cables, as you would with a traditional hi-fi separates set up, but still want great sound and ample features.

The Powernode is a streaming amplifier, meaning it combines all the amplification, streaming features, DAC and connections into one compact box, so all you have to do is add a pair of speakers, and voila! – you have yourself a small but powerful hi-fi system.

It's a tidy solution that Bluesound has become known for, and the five-star Powernode streaming amp we tested back in 2021 is currently enjoying a great £150 discount that we find rather tempting. That means you can snap up this excellent streaming system for just £699 at Sevenoaks in this early Black Friday deal – add a pair of great budget speakers, and you could have yourself a complete hi-fi system for under £1000!

Five stars Save £150 Bluesound Powernode (2021): was £849 now £699 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision A compact and versatile streaming amplifier that brings a whole host of wireless streaming connectivity and multi-room powers to your system. It boasts 80W per channel, the comprehensive BluOS streaming app, and HDMI eARC. There is a newer 2025 version, but this Powernode remains a great option for smaller spaces, with a punchy, informative and entertaining presentation.

The Powernode combines 80 watts of HybridDigital amplification developed by sister-brand NAD with the former Award-winning Node (2021)'s music streaming talents. The streaming amplifier runs on the comprehensive and regularly updated BluOS platform, which brings Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, internet radio and many more music apps at your disposal.

You can stream hi-res digital albums stored on your laptop or NAS drive (support is up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM), and you can also easily play music from devices using AirPlay and two-way Bluetooth aptX HD. The only real gap in its heaving specifications list is Google Cast.

While primarily used for streaming music, there are physical connections – a USB input, a combined 3.5mm aux/optical jack, and HDMI eARC – to connect other sources, such as an MP3 player, a CD player, and, most importantly, your TV.

The Powernode is an engaging and informative performer, sounding clear, insightful, with a more neutral balance than its previous generations.

We said in our original review that it sounds "dynamically fluid and punchy, with plenty of energy to bestow on tracks that warrant it", while vocals sound full-bodied.

We found that the Powernode sounds best when paired with speakers with a good amount of pep, so the small and energetic Dali Kupid (£299) would be our prime choice here (and keep the total system price under £1000). Alternatively, you could opt for the more refined and bigger Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 speakers, which are themselves enjoying a great discount price of £449 at Sevenoaks.

If you're after a great-sounding, compact hi-fi that majors on streaming talent, then the Bluesound Powernode's current deal price of £699 at Sevenoaks is one worth considering.

