If you’re on the hunt for a premium set of standmounts or looking to upgrade from your current pair, then this speaker deal might be right for you.

Monitor Audio’s Studio 89 speakers combine a high-gloss black (or white) finish with gold anodised drivers; these are some truly stunning looking standmounts. The real beauty of them, however, is that they sound as good as they look, especially when given some space to breathe.

Now, thanks to this awesome early Black Friday deal, you can grab these stylish, great-sounding speakers for £1499 at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks or Peter Tyson. That’s a saving of a whopping £500 on their original retail price.

The Studio 89 speakers live up to Monitor Audio’s stellar reputation for build quality. When we tested them last year, we found these compact cabinets to be beautifully made, incredibly solid and finished to the highest standards.

They are equipped with twin 10.8cm mid/bass drivers and two rear bass ports. There’s also a third-generation Micro Pleated Diaphragm (MPD) tweeter that moves concertina-style to produce sound. According to Monitor Audio, this design offers better responsiveness and lower distortion than conventional dome alternatives.

The proof of the pudding is in the eating, of course, and the Studio 89 certainly deliver soundwise. We find their presentation “impeccably clean and precise without sounding overly analytical”. They also sound natural and balanced with most music we play through them.

To get the best from, however, the Studio 89 require pairing with a quality amplifier that has plenty of grunt. The Cambridge Audio CXA81 or Arcam A15 are good options, but for those with more to spend, they work beautifully with the PMC Cor.

Either way, £500 off a five-star pair of standmount speakers represents excellent value. So, if you’re on the hunt for a great deal in the run up to Black Friday, pick up some Monitor Audio Studio 89 speakers for £1499 at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks or Peter Tyson.

