If you've been saving up all year to finally buy a new hi-fi product, then you're in luck. The cold November days herald the advent of the annual Black Friday sales, and with it comes a multitude of savings and discounts on some great hi-fi products.

Below, you'll find a top 10 list of some of the best hi-fi deals I've found so far, one for every key hi-fi category. All the products below received a five-star rating from us, while plenty are also What Hi-Fi? Award winners – we only recommend the best for you.

I have also personally listened to all of these products in our dedicated test rooms over the years, so I do believe these are great-value products that are worth considering – especially when they have a tempting deal on. For each recommendation, I'll also note alternative options and whether you should hold off for an even better deal during the actual week of Black Friday at the end of November.

Whether you're looking to buy your first hi-fi separate or are looking to upgrade, our advice for buying is the same all year round and doesn't change during Black Friday: read about the product, make sure it fits your room and system's requirements, that it has all the features you need, and, most importantly, it suits how you listen to music. Don't be tempted by big savings alone; the product has to be right for you, and something you'll enjoy listening to and living with for many years to come.

That being said, if you are on the hunt for a discount on your next hi-fi purchase, here are some of my favourite early Black Friday deals I've seen so far on CD players, turntables, music streamers, amplifiers and speakers.

1. Stereo speakers – standmounts

These Elac speakers have won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards for their superb all-round value, and this sub-£200 price is worth pouncing upon for a superb, affordable hi-fi setup.

If you want a step-up recommendation, try the brand-new, dynamically exciting and more detailed Dali Kupid (£299 full price).

2. Stereo speakers – floorstanders

There are other five-star floorstanders with discounts at the same price, such as the Q Acoustics 5040, and there was a flash sale on the new Fyne Audio F501E just a few days ago – if this pops up again, that would be my prime choice.

However, until that Fyne deal appears again, this whopping great £500 saving on these former What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Wharfedale floorstanders is my current favourite pick, as the high build and finish quality and elegant performance you're getting for this sub-£1000 price is unreal.

3. Stereo amplifier

The A5 features three line-level inputs, a moving magnet phono stage, digital inputs and Bluetooth connectivity. It's a hugely entertaining amp, one that effortlessly combines detail, dynamics and scale in a way that makes cohesive sense and simply lets you enjoy the music being played.

Yes, the improved A5+ elevates the performance even further, but this £549 early Black Friday deal is a superb price for the A5. We find it partners easily with a wide variety of speakers and sources, too.

4. CD player

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Save £496 Cyrus CDi: was £1,495 now £999 at Richer Sounds A multiple Award-winner that has stood the test of time, the utterly reliable Cyrus CDi remains a favourite for its incredibly detailed, precise, fast and agile performance. We loved its dynamic and articulate character even when the price shot to £1495, but now with this deal price plunging it down to its original £999 price, this is one that CD fans should consider investing in.

We've had our CDi review sample with us for over 12 years and it has worked without a hitch throughout the time, and it forms part of our reference system in our test rooms. Yes it looks dated, but I can't deny just how entertaining and authentic this Cyrus sounds with every CD we play through it.

If you want a cheaper option, the Marantz CD6007 is a superb choice at £349 – great, sturdy build quality and a detailed, composed, enjoyable sound.

5. Turntable

Technics' iconic aesthetics and rock-solid build are tempting enough, and here it is coupled with a solid, stable and commanding sound quality – with really deep, taut bass and excellent detail retrieval – that makes it a great record player.

The fact that it comes with a built-in phono stage is a boon at this level, making it easy to incorporate into most music systems. I also love how easy it is to use thanks to the semi-automatic operation.

For an alternative option, you'll be looking at belt-drive options from Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 or Rega Planar 3, but this SL-1500C offers the best saving at the moment. I find turntables to be a more personal choice than any other hi-fi category, so this one is entirely up to you.

6. Music streamer

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Cambridge Audio MXN10: £349 at Richer Sounds There's a reason that the MXN10 has snagged back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best affordable music streamer around. Don't let its small size fool you, though, because the MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, musically engaging sound to its ample hi-res streaming feature set.

Now, I'm going to cheat here a little, as technically the MXN10 streamer doesn't have any discounts... yet. However, its current price of £349 (down from the original £449 at launch) represents such great value that it's difficult not to recommend.

I have previously seen its price drop down to £299 during last year's Black Friday sales, so it would be sensible to hold off until the last days of November to snag a better saving. The WiiM Ultra is our other favourite streamer at this same price, with the snazzy touchscreen display being its main bonus, along with a very user-friendly app. This, too, will be enjoying Black Friday deals during the last week of November.

7. DAC/headphone amplifier

Continuing the legacy of the superb Audiolab M-DAC (if you find this for a great deal, snap it up!) the M-DAC+ is a great option for super-charging your desktop head-fi listening. This superb lowest-ever price and £350 saving is on the silver finish.

Chord's portable Mojo 2 is the obvious alternative at £395, and this multiple Award-winner is admittedly more precise, more rhythmically capable and ekes out that bit more detail. Not everyone finds its multi-colour, multi-button functionality particularly user-friendly, however, while the M-DAC+ is very easy to use.

8. Streaming amplifier

Five stars Bluesound Powernode (2021): was £849 now £699 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Bluesound was ahead of the game when it came to compact and modern hi-fi, and this tidy, versatile streaming amplifier brings a whole host of wireless streaming connectivity and multi-room powers to your system. It boasts 80W per channel, the comprehensive BluOS streaming platform, and HDMI eARC. There is a newer 2025 version, but this 2021 Powernode is a great option for smaller spaces, with an informative and entertaining presentation that has a neutral balance.

The Powernode is a better-sounding option compared with the cheaper WiiM Amp Pro, while the Technics SA-C600 is a great five-star alternative that includes a CD player, costing £749 at the moment.

For the Bluesound streaming amp, all you need to do is add a pair of speakers, and you're set to go. We'd recommend going with the Dali Kupid or Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 speakers here.

9. All-in-one speaker system

At this price, you also have the Triangle AIO Twin speaker system for £599, which has fewer hi-res features than the KEFs, but does have a phono stage built-in. If you want a bigger step up in sound, the larger and more expensive KEF LS50 Wireless II for £1499 are our favourite pick.

The LSX II LT is a good compromise, however, and is an ideal modern hi-fi solution for smaller spaces.

10. Accessories

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Save £20 Goldring E3: was £109 now £89 at Peter Tyson The Goldring E3 has been our favourite budget moving magnet cartridge for many years now, and it is an easy to fit model with an unfussy nature. Perfect for upgrading the base cartridge – such as the Audio-Technica AT-3600L, for instance – on your budget turntable.

The E3 is a clear and precise performer, with a surefooted way with rhythms. It majors on balance and control, but there is plenty of dynamic verve, and it also sounds fun.

If you want to give your budget or mid-price turntable a sonic refresh but can't justify spending over £100), this very capable MM cartridge should do the trick.