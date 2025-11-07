We are already enjoying the fruits of the early Black Friday sales. There have been discounts on everything from TVs to wireless speakers, and while it's only the start of the month, you'd be mad to think that all of the juiciest deals are going to be restricted to the day of Black Friday itself.

Some deals have poked their heads out early, while we're still waiting for others to materialise. For Black Friday 2025, we're looking out for products that impressed us in our test rooms earlier in the year. While there's no guarantee of a stunning saving as November rolls on, we are tentatively predicting that the goodies below might just plummet in price, often for the first time, thanks to the year's biggest sales event.

We can always dream…

Our early Black Friday wishlist

Five stars Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): £299 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are outstanding all-rounders. From their world-class noise cancelling to their refined sound and excellent fit, we envisage them being a hugely popular set of buds this Black Friday. If, of course, deals are incoming. £299 is hardly pocket change, even for Bose's latest flagships, but patience could be rewarded if a drop of anywhere between £20-£50 lands in the coming weeks.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X : £189 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ In terms of value, the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X are arguably the best wired headphones we tested in 2025. Blending the detail and insight of a studio pair of cans with the verve and dynamism of a home set, this is all the headphone you'll ever need. If you see a discount this Black Friday, grab it with both hands and don't let go.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Audio Pro C20 W : £450 at Peter Tyson Read more Read less ▼ The Audio Pro C20 W is new to shelves, following on from the outgoing C20. While we don't know when the five-star speaker will see its price slashed, we can assume that discounts will arrive at some point: its predecessor often enjoyed a £50 knock-down whenever a sales period rolled around. Here's hoping…

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £21 Sony WH-1000XM6: was £400 now £379 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Sony WH-1000XM6's price seems to have recalibrated from £400 at launch to a new RRP of around £379. You can take that as a £21 saving straight off the bat; but we're thinking that the XM6 have been out for long enough to enjoy some of their first major discounts when Black Friday really hits. Sony loves firing out deals during sales events, and Black Friday 2025 should be no different. Watch this space.

