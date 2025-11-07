5 stunning audio products I'm desperate to see discounted in the early Black Friday sales
A pre-Christmas wishlist
We are already enjoying the fruits of the early Black Friday sales. There have been discounts on everything from TVs to wireless speakers, and while it's only the start of the month, you'd be mad to think that all of the juiciest deals are going to be restricted to the day of Black Friday itself.
Some deals have poked their heads out early, while we're still waiting for others to materialise. For Black Friday 2025, we're looking out for products that impressed us in our test rooms earlier in the year. While there's no guarantee of a stunning saving as November rolls on, we are tentatively predicting that the goodies below might just plummet in price, often for the first time, thanks to the year's biggest sales event.
We can always dream…
Our early Black Friday wishlist
Read moreRead less▼
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are outstanding all-rounders. From their world-class noise cancelling to their refined sound and excellent fit, we envisage them being a hugely popular set of buds this Black Friday. If, of course, deals are incoming. £299 is hardly pocket change, even for Bose's latest flagships, but patience could be rewarded if a drop of anywhere between £20-£50 lands in the coming weeks.
Read moreRead less▼
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (3rd Generation) Bluetooth speaker has tremendous 'I want one of those' appeal. It sounds nice, don't get us wrong, but there's an indefinable chic to the Beosound that lends it an irresistible cachet. £299 is maybe a little expensive at full price, but who knows what could happen at we head deeper into November...
Read moreRead less▼
In terms of value, the Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro X are arguably the best wired headphones we tested in 2025. Blending the detail and insight of a studio pair of cans with the verve and dynamism of a home set, this is all the headphone you'll ever need. If you see a discount this Black Friday, grab it with both hands and don't let go.
Read moreRead less▼
The Audio Pro C20 W is new to shelves, following on from the outgoing C20. While we don't know when the five-star speaker will see its price slashed, we can assume that discounts will arrive at some point: its predecessor often enjoyed a £50 knock-down whenever a sales period rolled around. Here's hoping…
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony WH-1000XM6's price seems to have recalibrated from £400 at launch to a new RRP of around £379. You can take that as a £21 saving straight off the bat; but we're thinking that the XM6 have been out for long enough to enjoy some of their first major discounts when Black Friday really hits. Sony loves firing out deals during sales events, and Black Friday 2025 should be no different. Watch this space.
MORE:
Check out our list of the best wireless headphones
Is Black Friday a good time to buy hi-fi and home cinema hardware?
Check out the 8 spectacular tracks lighting up our test rooms this month
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.