Best iPad Boxing Day deals: iPad, iPad Mini and iPad Pro

If you got some money for Christmas, or just have some savings you're looking to spend on a new tablet, you've come to the right place. We've got all the best Boxing Day deals on Apple's iPad, iPad Mini and iPad Pro, all in one place.

So read on, and see what the Boxing Day sales have to offer...

iPad 2018

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's standard iPad is probably the best all-rounder in its tablet line-up. It looks identical to the 2017 model, but there are some definite changes. It supports the Apple Pencil stylus, for one thing, meaning you can write, annotate and doodle on the screen.

It supports Dolby Vision too, making some content that bit brighter, punchier and more colourful. But even non-Dolby Vision content looks lovely, thanks to the gorgeous screen. Plug in a decent pair of headphones, and it sounds pretty great too.

iPad Mini 2019

(Image credit: Apple)

The latest iPad Mini improves on its predecessor in pretty much every way. And a good thing too - this is the first iPad Mini since 2015!

Its small size makes it lighter and more portable than its bigger siblings, but the 7.9-inch screen is way more immersive than even the biggest smartphones around. It also supports the Apple Pencil, for all your stylus needs.

The picture is very good indeed. Colours have plenty of pop, while dark scenes have lots of detail - a difficult balancing act to get right. And while the speakers don't do a bad job, for serious listening you'll want a pair of headphones or a wireless speaker on audio duties.

All in all, it's the best titchy tablet around. Boxing Day sales, here we come!

iPad Pro 10.5in

(Image credit: Apple)

Content creators will want an iPad Pro - this is a machine made for creating, while the standard iPad is built for consuming. As such, it's a little over-powered if all you want it for is watching movies and playing the odd game. But graphic designers, animators, illustrators and other 'creatives' will love it.

Not that us regular Joes won't find plenty to like. The screen is ridiculously sharp and bright, and at this size, films are an absolute treat. It sounds pretty great too, balancing dialogue with the soundtrack nicely and automatically adjusting for the best sound depending whether it's in portrait or landscape mode. Sure, you don't need one. But if there's money off in the Boxing Day sales, why wouldn't you?