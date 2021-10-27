Why wait for Black Friday? Save £500 on a five-star LG OLED TV and LG GX soundbar

The excellent 65-inch LG OLED65G1 OLED Evo TV is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy in 2021 – and while we've yet to go 12 rounds with the LG GX soundbar (so cannot furnish you with a full-fat, What Hi-Fi? star-rating and review) LG has a strong track record at this higher end of the market, and the firm has assured users that its 2021 LG soundbar lineup has been specifically designed to work best with LG TVs.

If your eyebrows raised slightly upon reading "higher end of the market", you need to know that both products are £2299 and £999 repectively, if purchased on their own. That's why we want you to know that John Lewis is currently offering you a bundle deal – the chance to grab the pair together for a fantastic price.

LG's 65-inch 4K TV remains available for its standalone retail price on John Lewis's website, and the soundbar is still priced at £999, but when bought as a pair, you can shave a whopping £500 off the final price by using discount code 83701581 at checkout.

Essentially, you’re getting almost £3,300 worth of products (including an LG TV we called "an exceptional OLED TV, and a particularly great buy if you’re wall-mounting") for £2,800 – which is nothing short of a stonking deal if you're looking to level up your home cinema game ahead of the festive season.

Image LG G1 OLED65G1 QLED TV £2,299 at John Lewis

If you need an impressive OLED TV with a substantial screen size, this stunning 65-inch 4K OLED TV is currently on offer if bought at the same time as the LG GX soundbar (below). Remember to add code 83701581 at checkout to save £500 when purchasing both items together.

Image LG GX soundbar £999 at John Lewis

You can now bag yourself the LG GX for a great price if you pop it into your online shopping cart along with the LG G1 OLED TV (above). Simply add code 83701581 at checkout to save £500 on the total price – making this 'bar half-price.

Why is the LG G1 OLED Evo so pricey? Simply put (and as we said in our July 2021 review) it’s "comfortably the best LG OLED that we’ve so far tested, and that is saying something".

Our only minor gripe with the TV was its "somewhat unexciting audio performance", but we were always likely to recommend that it be partnered with a separate sound system at this level, and of course, here you're getting one – LG's very own GX soundbar.

LG's GX soundbar is a 3.1-channel system, promising Dolby Atmos and DTX:S for immersive, three-dimensional audio. The Seoul-based electronics giant says the speaker is Dolby Vision compatible via 4K pass-through, promising truly cinematic home viewing. The included subwoofer connects wirelessly to the soundbar to deliver bass frequencies from anywhere in your room. And you could also, says LG, add the wireless rear speaker kit (model SPK8, sold separately) to deliver even more power and immersion.

The soundbar boasts easy connectivity options including eARC (meaning high-resolution audio formats such as Dolby True HD and DTS Master Audio are on the menu) and Bluetooth for easy streaming from a smartphone or tablet.

And here's another tip: John Lewis is offering buyers the option to claim complimentary wall mount installation (worth £125) when buying its most expensive displays. To snag it, you just have to select the wall mount option on the LG G1 product page, under the 'Installation & Disposal' tab.

Need a Black Friday home cinema deal but don't want to wait? You may have just found it...

MORE:

Read our extensive catalogue of LG reviews

See our pick of the best OLED TV deals 2021: get the best OLEDs at the lowest prices

After a 4K TV deal that's not an OLED? Check for the best TV deals UK 2021: 4K, QLED, HDR, OLED