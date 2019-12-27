The best deals in the New Year and January sales 2019

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been and gone but there are still plenty of tech deals to be found thanks to the New Year deals and January sales...

We're rounding up the very best of the UK sales across on everything from wireless headphones to 4K TVs, Bluetooth speakers to soundbars.

There are big savings on LG 4K OLED TVs, Apple AirPods and iPads, Sony wireless headphones, plus soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, turntables and more.

Whether you want to shop at Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds or Sevenoaks, expect discounts on everything including TVs, headphones, speakers, tablets, streamers and more. See below for our pick of the best deals available right now.

Deals from around the web

The very best deals

Philips 43PUS7304 4K Smart TV £549 £389 at Amazon

You save £160 if you take Amazon up on this sensational deal today. It's a 43-inch, 2019 Philips TV for £389. You've got three-sided Ambilight, 4K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. We've seen it discounted a little – but never quite like this. It's on for 24 hours only...View Deal

Sonos One £199 £168 at Amazon

Essentially the Sonos Play:1 with added voice control, this smart speaker gives you awesome sound without breaking the bank. A pair of class D amplifiers provide room-filling sound.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones £330 £239 at Amazon

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. You can save on the black and silver versions.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock £60 £35

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing – and awarding five stars to – Amazon's newest Echo Dot arrival. With a 42% discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. Our advice? Hurry. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was £50 now £39.99

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's £10 off. View Deal

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £140 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

Samsung UE49RU8000 4K HDR TV £749 £549 at Amazon

Another Award-winning TV - and one that's just had a second, chunky discount. The 49 inch RU8000 is an excellent TV with lots of detail, super-sharp edges and great colours. It's also got the best, most app-laden operating system out there. A serious bargain at this price.View Deal

Sonos Move £399 £349 at Richer Sounds

The newest Sonos speaker is also the first Sonos speaker to be portable and offer Bluetooth streaming. The Sonos Move is now widely available for a £50 saving. View Deal

Sonos Beam soundbar £389 £329 at Amazon

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers £249 £169 at Sevenoaks

The five-star rated Q Acoustics 3020i speakers are also on offer, down to £199 from £249. "Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis", is how we described them. View Deal

AKG N60NC wireless headphones £200 £159 at Amazon

"They are compact, convenient and affordable - in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". We were big fans of these AKGs at their original price so it's hard to ignore this top deal on these noise-cancellers.View Deal

Sony KD-75XG8096 75-inch 4K TV for £2299 £1299 at Currys

This massive Sony screen had already seen some healthy discounting since launch and it's now down £1000 for the Christmas holidays. 4K, HDR and the Android TV operating system make it a great choice for those looking to go big on a bit of a budget.View Deal

Denon AVR-X3600H AV receiver £999 £749 at Richer Sounds

Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal

Sony NW-A45 £180 £130 at Amazon

With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-spec-ed portable hi-res music player.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast £269.99 £148 at Amazon

Save £170 off this superb portable Bluetooth speaker, which earned a well-deserved five star What HiFi review. The megablast is a fun, energetic (yet controlled) performer, with Alexa voice controls built-in for good measure. It's available in a range of zingy colours, each priced at £99.99.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £299 £219 at Exceptional AV

These headphones have been reduced across the board but while they're £249 on Amazon and a few other retailers, we've spotted them for £239 at this specialist, trusted retailer.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £269 at Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, their character makes for uncomplicated listening.View Deal

Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020 £429 £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU7020 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal

Logitech Harmony remote £299.99 £159 at Amazon

Remember universal remote controls? Logitech remembers. And in fact turns out some rather nifty remotes for controlling multiple devices with one button press. A big saving makes this Amazon deal very tempting.View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £49.99

Save a ridiculous amount of money on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life. Don't expect Sony-challenging sound but they look like a decent budget option.View Deal

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited £39.96 £0.99 at Amazon

If you're a new customer to Amazon, this is a massive near-£39 saving indeed. For Prime members, you're still saving on what would otherwise be a £7.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K TV £499 £419 at Currys

The Samsung UE43RU7470 seems like impossibly good value. It ticks all the right tech boxes – HDR, 4K, an excellent smart platform and arguably the best TV user interface around – and all for what was already a bargain price under £500. View Deal

Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £49 at Richer Sounds

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase £299 £149 at Amazon

Q Acoustics can now add ‘soundbase’ to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now almost half price is unbelievable value.View Deal

Denon DM41 micro system £279 £199 at Sevenoaks

This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. Just add speakers.View Deal

Marantz PM6006 UK Edition £400 £289 at Richer Sounds

Dynamically expressive with a smooth, balanced and insightful delivery: there are plenty of reasons to go for this Award-winning amplifier. This saving only makes the deal sweeter.View Deal

Roberts Stream 94i radio £200 £152 at Amazon

This multi-talented radio brings DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and its built-in Bluetooth makes it ideal for use as a general wireless speaker. Most important, though, is its Award-winning sound. View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249 at Sevenoaks

You can now save £100 on this five-star soundbar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £400 £219 at Currys

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.View Deal

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase £699 £549 at Amazon

It's not often there's a discount on Sonos kit, so grab it while you can. The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup.View Deal

Samsung 4K TV 55-inch UE55RU7020 £429 £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal

Sony KD-55XF9005 55in 4K HDR TV £1699 £799 at John Lewis

X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. The price has dropped yet again lately, so you can currently get a huge £800 discount on this excellent telly.View Deal

LG 55inch OLED55C9PLA £1999 £1249 at PRC Direct

You can get this What Hi-Fi? Award winner for £1249, which has to make it one of the best OLED TV deals to beat. LG's stunning 55-inch OLED features HDR10, Dolby Vision, voice controls, plenty of apps and incredible picture quality. A cracking deal on a state-of-the-art TV.

Amazon device deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £25

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 £80 £49.99

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by £30.View Deal

TV deals

Sony KDL-32WE613BU HD Ready Smart TV £349 £254 at Amazon

Want a TV for a second room or bedroom? You can save £95 on this Sony 32-inch TV. It's only HD Ready but if it's for the kids or a spare room it still represents a decent bargain. View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K HDR TV £429 £419 at Currys

We've only just given this 43 inch Samsung TV a What Hi-Fi? Award and already it's dropped in price. This is a cracking set for those who want 4K, HDR and a great operating system at a more compact size.View Deal

Philips 4K HDR OLED TV 55OLED804 £1699 £1289 at Currys

The set comes with the brilliant Ambilight technology, full HDR support (Dolby Vision and HDR10+) and plenty of apps on the Android smart TV platform. It's a very decent TV at a very decent price.View Deal

LG OLED65C9PLA 65in 2019 OLED TV £3299 £1849 at Richer Sounds

This 2019 LG OLED has just had yet another £300 shed from its price, taking the overall discount to £1300. It's an awesome TV - a surprisingly big improvement on last year's model - and well worth the original asking price, let alone the new one.View Deal

Headphone deals

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £49.99

Save a ridiculous amount of money on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life. Don't expect Sony-challenging sound but they look like a decent budget option.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless £329.99 £167.99 at Amazon

Massively cushioned ear cups and wireless Bluetooth technology make these noise-cancelling cans an ideal companion, whether you're jetting off somewhere sunny or just battling through the daily commute. View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ears £90 £39.99 at Amazon

They've racked up the What Hi-Fi? Awards in recent years and it's easy to tell why. The sound quality is stunning. These in-ears promote a smooth and balanced sound, with plenty of drive and a great sense of musicality. If you want to upgrade the freebies that came with your smartphone, these Sennheisers are a great shout – and at this price they're a steal.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £269 at Peter Tyson

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too and, sonically, their character makes for uncomplicated listening.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £71

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £53.99

Save a ridiculous 76%, that's £96, on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear wireless headphones £200 £150

Bose has long been a player in the wireless headphone game, and these are one of their most affordable over-ear pairs. With NFC one-touch connectivity, a 15-hour battery life and a 4.5/5 Amazon user review rating, these cans are bargains waiting to be bagged.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling £330 £219 at Exceptional AV

Prefer Bose? The Sonys above may sound a little superior, but if you're happy to sacrifice that last little bit of sonic ability in the name of added comfort and a cheaper price, these Boses are the noise-cancellers to buy.View Deal

Speaker deals

Wharfedale Diamond 220 for £129 £119

Tested at £200, the price for these speakers may have got old but the sound certainly hasn't. Incredible detail, wonderful balance, brilliant dynamics; they really are hard to fault.View Deal

Mission LX-2 stereo speakers for £179 £149 at Amazon

The LX-2s are one of the best budget speakers we've heard in the last few years. They deliver strong dynamics and fine timing. Worth every penny of its original price, they're an even better option now.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050 speakers for £399 £299 at Richer Sounds

These 2016 floorstanders have since been updated by Q Acoustics, but they remain a wildly entertaining proposition, blending power and authority with strong rhythmic drive. Now with a £100 saving.View Deal

KEF Q350 speakers for £530 £499 at Sevenoaks

Sounding more like speakers close to the £1000 mark, these current Award-winners will wow you with their refined, articulate and well-integrated sound. If these KEFs weren't already on your shopping list, the few quid you save off its original price should tempt you. Trade in your old speakers at Sevenoaks and you can save an additional 20% before the end of September.View Deal

Bluetooth speaker deals

UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker £119 £54.99 at Amazon

This superb budget waterproof speaker is now half price. You get an awful lot for your money, including a durable design, great app functionality and 360-degree sound. With this 50% off, it's a steal. View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker £319 £229 at John Lewis

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come, so this £90 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker £429 £319 at Amazon

You can bag a cool £100 off Marshall's funky, guitar amp-inspired wireless speaker. Crank it up to 11 and you'll be rewarded with 110 watts courtesy of two tweeters and 5.25in mid/bass units apiece. There's also Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX technology to ensure high-quality streams. Available in black or white.

Turntable deals

Sony PS-HX500 £400 £249 at Sevenoaks

Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.View Deal

Audio Technica AT-LP5 £349 £249 at Richer Sounds

A plug and play turntable that's an absolute pleasure to listen to and delivers detail, dynamics and a USB connection for digitising your vinyl. And you can save £100.View Deal

Rega Planar 3 £649 £579 at Audio T

A multiple Award-winner, the Rega Planar 3 is as good as it gets for this sort of money. This deal is the cheapest price we've found, though it doesn't come fitted with a cartridge.View Deal

Hi-Fi deals

Pure Evoke F3 Bluetooth radio £150 £99 at John Lewis

With Internet, DAB/DAB+ and FM radio as well as Spotify Connect and Bluetooth, this mini unit is one of the best-connected bedside radios you could ask for. Our four-star review praised its smooth and full-bodied sound. View Deal

Yamaha CRX-N470D system £299 £199 at Sevenoaks

This mini hi-fi system is a nice mix of traditional and newer methods of playback. You can play your CDs and tune into the radio, and also stream songs over Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi and partner it with other Yamaha multi-room products. With the right pair of stereo speakers, it’s a tidy little performer with ample detail and good timing.View Deal

Marantz CD6006 UK Edition £449 £279 at Richer Sounds

This 2018 Award-winning CD player has a crisp, exciting, insightful sound that's more informative than the standard version. Add in a solid build, smart finish and extensive connections, and this is a quality, well-featured player on a great deal.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Yamaha YAS-105BLB Soundbar £189 £159 at Amazon

Yamaha's entry-level soundbar promises premium sound quality and a powerful punch of bass – at a wallet-friendly price. You get Bluetooth for music streaming and a Yamaha' virtual surround sound technology. Now that you can pick it up for under £160, we reckon it's a bargain.View Deal

Home cinema deals

Epson EH-TW650 HD projector £600 £449 on Amazon

A crisp, clear picture with very natural colour reproduction; you simply won’t find this kind of home cinema brilliance at this kind of price elsewhere. This Full HD projector is great for games and films, and is bright enough to use in well lit rooms.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3010i cinema pack £895 £595 at Sevenoaks

It's like the more premium pack below but without the floorstanders. Instead it's based on the very good standmount speakers but still with a solid centre and a banging sub. Superb deal with over £200 off.View Deal

Dali Zensor 1 5.1 speaker package £999 £699 at Exceptional AV

Years on from launch and this award-winning speaker bundle is still an excellent shout. Their sound is articulate and detailed, with dialogue a particular big hitter and music still punchy and complex; a solid build too. Great audio just doesn't get old.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050i cinema pack £1345 £979 at Sevenoaks

Our top choice budget speaker package for the moment and it's available with a tempting over £200 or so knocked off the top. Bags of big sound fun, sacks of detail and just terrific for your music too. Great, great value.View Deal

Monitor Audio Bronze B5 5.1 + Denon AVR £2085 £1389

Bag a new Denon AVR-X2600H AV receiver with a Monitor Audio speaker package and save around 25% for the privilege. Denon's AVRs have been sweeping the board this year, so expect explosive but controlled surround sound.View Deal

Sonos deals

Sonos One SL £179 £148

The One SL is the same as the One, just without the voice control smarts. But if you're looking for a smart speaker that ties into the Sonos ecosystem and doesn't cost a bomb, you've found it.View Deal

Sonos Beam £389 £329

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Apple deals

PS4 and Xbox deals

Sony PS4 500GB with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare £199.99 at Game

The latest Call of Duty game has only just hit the shelves, but there are already a few bundles to be had. Here's the best one. The price of a standalone PS4 500GB at Game is the same (£249.99), so this this bundle effectively gets you the latest CoD for free. A no-brainer.View Deal