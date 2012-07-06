Take That fans take note: a one-off Ruark Audio R4i music system signed by all five members of the band helped raise more than £400,000 for UK music charity Nordost Robbins.

Signed during the band's Progress Live 2011 tour, and supplied with a letter of authenticity from Take That, the system was auctioned at the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards in London on June 29th.

All the money raised will be donated to the charity, which is dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children through music.

