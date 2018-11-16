Now TV Black Friday deal: Save £100+ on Sky's streaming service

Black Friday 2018 is almost here and already the Now TV Black Friday deals are starting to appear. That means you can grab a Now TV box or Now TV Stick for less, giving you to access Sky TV content without a contract.
Now TV lets you pay for movies, sports and entertainment on a pay per use basis that varies between day, week and month blocks. So if you see a new series released that you don't want to miss, like Game of Thrones for example, you can pay for a package to watch just that. The same applies for live sport; you can pick and choose, saving you the cost of paying for a full year or more.
Now TV also offers smart connectivity since everything runs via your internet connection. That means you can enjoy features like voice controlled searches for easy access to what you want.
Interested? Here are the best Black Friday Now TV deals around right now.
One year's 2 for 1 Entertainment and Sky Cinema for
£219 £99
Get two Now TV packages for the price of one for a full 12-months to get the maximum saving of £120. This lets you enjoy all the Entertainment channels as well as the complete Sky Cinema channel offering for far less. If the 12 month payout isn't for you then you can enjoy two months for
£35.96 £17.98.View Deal
Nine months of Sky Sports for
£305 £179
All the Sky Sports channels are available for viewing for nine months at half price. That gets you Premier League football, Formula One, Rugby Union, Ryder Cup golf and much more. Or go for this deal with the Now TV Stick for
£320 £186.View Deal
Now TV Stick and a year of Kids TV for
£62 £22
Let the children enjoy everything the Kids package has to offer, for half the price for an entire year. That means hours of entertainment from the likes of Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and plenty more. Or if you want just two months you can get that for
£23 £10.99. Alternatively, pay £47 £15 for annual package without the Now TV Stick.View Deal
Two months of Sky Cinema for
£19.98 £9.99
All the movies Sky has to offer on its Cinema channels can be yours for two months at half the usual price. Or opt for the entire year for
£115 £55. Or go for a year with a Now TV stick for £134 £62 or the Now TV Stick a two months of Sky Cinema for £35 £16.99.View Deal
Now TV Stick with Entertainment for 12 months for
£110 £52
Get the latest Now TV Stick plus all the Entertainment channels for a year for less than half price. Or just get it for two months at
£31 £14.99. If you don't need the Stick hardware then you can get those two months for £15.98 £7.99 or for a full year for £95 £45.View Deal