Naim Audio, in collaboration with car manufacturer Bentley, has unveiled two special edition wireless speakers, the 'Naim for Bentley' Mu-so and smaller Mu-so Qb. They will form part of a new Bentley Collection of luxury goods.

The colour palette is based on the "signature Bentley hue" used in its car interiors, while the inspiration for the patterned aluminium casework comes from the grille motif of the Naim for Bentley Bentayga in-car audio system.

Naim has a long-standing relationship with Bentley, for which it has developed a number of in-car entertainment systems.

You can connect up to five Mu-so products together to create a multi-room system, controlled via the Naim app for iOS and Android. Both Mu-so speakers can wirelessly stream music via Spotify and Tidal (which are integrated), and Apple Music via Airplay. aptX Bluetooth is also fitted.

The larger Mu-so has six speakers, while the Mu-so Qb has five, both controlled by a 32-bit DSP chipset.

The Naim for Bentley Mu-so will be available later in October, priced £1195, while the bespoke Mu-so Qb will cost £750.

