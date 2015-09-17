The new Bentley Bentayga has had its first public outing at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, and one of the highlights of this new luxury SUV is the high-end sound system, which comes courtesy of Naim.

The British hi-fi manufacturer already features heavily across Bentley's range of vehicles, with a 'Naim for Bentley' set-up available as an optional extra for most models.

The Naim for Bentley set-up on the new Bentayga uses 20-speakers, 1920W of power and 21 channels of amplification. The speaker configuration includes a 300W subwoofer, and a couple of super tweeters to extend high frequencies. According to Bentley, this helps deliver "the widest frequency range ever experienced in a car".

According to Naim, the system also uses "active bass transducers" so low frequencies "are felt, as well as heard". We're awaiting clarification from Naim as to what this means in practice.

As you'd expect from a car costing upwards of £160,000, the Bentayga's Naim for Bentley system doesn't come cheap - ticking this particular option will set you back £6300, although that is probably peanuts for someone who can afford such four-wheeled luxury.

Naim's Frankfurt news comes hot on the heels of B&W's announcement that it will be launching the first ever Diamond in-car sound system in the new BMW 7 Series.

