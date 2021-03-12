McIntosh's reference car audio system revealed in 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

McIntosh has released details of its reference in-car audio system, which will feature in the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer SUV, due in mid-2021.

This is the latest fruits of the American hi-fi brand and car's partnership (announced last September), following the launch of the McIntosh sound system inside the Jeep Grand Cherokee L earlier this year.

The McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System is the company's first-ever 'automotive reference system' and will be available exclusively in the Grand Wagoneer. The set-up boasts 23 speakers and "one of the highest performing 12-inch subwoofers in the industry." It will be powered by a 24-channel 1375-watt amplifier.

There's no word on pricing yet, but McIntosh points out that splashing out on the MX1375 gets you the firm's Adaptive 3D Surround Processing capabilities, which aim to provide an "immersive listening experience".

If the reference system proves a little rich for your blood, you can opt for the McIntosh MX950 Entertainment System, which will be available in the Grand Wagoneer Series I and II, as well as the Wagoneer Series III. The same system found in Jeep's Grand Cherokee L, the MX950 comprises 19 speakers, a 10-inch subwoofer and a 17-channel, 950-watt amplifier.

(Image credit: McIntosh / Jeep)

(Image credit: McIntosh)

It's not the first time McIntosh has teamed up with an American icon. In the early noughties, the US-based audio maker developed custom systems for Harley Davidson motorcycles and the reissued Ford GT.

No expense has been spared this time around, though. McIntosh’s acoustics experts are said to have had "free rein" to create the best possible audio system design, with the aim of enveloping passengers in a convincing live music experience.

“When we were developing the MX1375 Reference Entertainment System, we set up a McIntosh Reference room next to the Wagoneer team’s facility to ensure the best parts of the home system experience made it into the Grand Wagoneer,” said McIntosh president Charlie Randall.

And yes, those iconic blue meters are present on the vehicle’s infotainment display.

McIntosh isn't the only hi-fi brand hitting the road. Sonos will offer its audio kit in the upcoming Audi Q4 E-tron, while Naim has recently teamed up with Bentley.

