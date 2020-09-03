McIntosh's first car audio system in two decades will be in a Jeep

McIntosh is returning to in-car audio. The high-end hi-fi brand has signed an agreement with Jeep for one of its systems to appear in the upcoming Grand Wagoneer concept vehicle. It will be McIntosh's first in-car audio system in nearly two decades, and its first-ever 'automotive reference system'.

No specifics have been released as yet, but the system will apparently be "exclusively designed, and custom tuned to the vehicle’s luxurious cabin".

As implied in the teaser video above, the system promises to feature McIntosh's trademark blue lights and aluminium frames. Of course, we can expect the company's typical calibre of sound quality too.

McIntosh's previous in-car systems include both OEM and aftermarket fitments. At the start of the century, it developed custom systems for Harley Davidson's special edition motorcycles, as well as the 100th anniversary edition of the Ford GT.

Since then, it has focused on its vast catalogue of home hi-fi systems. But last month, it announced a partnership with Sonus Faber – part of the McIntosh Group Inc – and Alps Alpine, an OEM supplier of components and complete systems with more than 50 years of experience in the field.

Expect a full unveil of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer soon, along with more details on the McIntosh system inside.

