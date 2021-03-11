Sonos teams up with Audi to kit out new electric SUV

Sonos has confirmed a deal with Audi to kit out the German carmaker's next electric vehicle, reports Protocol. The first car to feature a Sonos audio system will be the Audi Q4 E-Tron, a high-end 100% electric SUV due to launch in April.

No specifics have been revealed, but on Tuesday Audi posted shots of the interior of its next EV. Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted Sonos speakers dotted around the cabin, amongst the diamond-stitched leather seats and futuristic heads-up display.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence – fresh from launching the Sonos Roam portable speaker – stepped in to confirm the news: "We want to be in all the different categories of audio, and a big chunk of that is in auto... Our first partnership of bringing our sound experience to automobiles is with Audi."

(Image credit: Audi)

The luxury car brand currently offers audio options from both Bose and Bang & Olufsen, but there's no word on whether Audi and Sonos will team up on future vehicle projects. Hopefully we'll learn more when Q4 E-tron debuts next month.

Once thing we can say for sure is that Sonos hasn't been backward about coming forward lately. The multi-room audio king recently said it "wants to be the sound experience leader in all aspects of your life", no less.

Spence told investors the company's products were in more than 11 million homes by the end of 2020, and that the company aims to double its annual revenues to $2.25 billion by 2024.

Having made the leap into in-car audio, the company is next tipped to debut its first pair of headphones. Given Sonos' ambitious goals, we'd expect the Sonos wireless headphones to break cover sooner rather than later...

MORE:

Which Sonos speaker should you buy?

Sonos Roam vs Sonos Move: how Sonos' Bluetooth speakers compare

The best car tech and in-car audio trends