2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L serves up 19-speaker McIntosh sound system

We’re partial to the warm blue glow of a McIntosh hi-fi system, so it’s exciting to see the brand’s latest venture is bringing a similarly colourful experience to the world of in-car audio.

The MX950 McIntosh Entertainment System features 19 speakers positioned in 12 different locations within the Jeep cabin. It's powered by a 17-channel, 950W amplifier.

It uses LD/HP speaker design for low distortion and includes McIntosh Power Guard, which claims to maintain audio clarity even you're blasting out music at the suspension-shattering volumes. McIntosh claims that both driver and passengers inside the vehicle are will be immersed in, and we quote, “a massive sweet spot”.

(Image credit: Jeep/McIntosh)

The system also features numerous design touches that McIntosh fans will be familiar with, including metal ridged control knobs and logos on the door speaker grilles that are backlit in McIntosh blue. Even the subwoofer’s grille features the McIntosh ‘Mc’ logo, just like you’d find on its monogrammed heatsinks.

It's not actually the first time McIntosh has dabbled with the in-car audio market - the brand introduced a line of automotive products back in 1994 which led to custom systems being built for Harley Davidson, Ford and Subaru.

Fancy getting behind the wheel? The MX950 McIntosh Entertainment System for the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will arrive in dealerships in the second quarter of 2021. It will be available in Overland and Summit models and come as standard with the Summit Reserve Package.

MORE:

CES 2021: all the news and what to expect from the first all-digital CES

Burmester High-End Surround Sound System (2020 Porsche 911) review

Naim for Bentley premium audio system (2020 Bentley Continental GT) review

How to build the perfect hi-fi system