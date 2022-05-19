Fyne Vintage speakers promise retro looks and cutting-edge technology

We know that that reimagined retro speakers are most definitely a trend in the hi-fi world and there's plenty of evidence of that at High End Munich. And Fyne Audio might have stolen a march on the competition with the launch of the Fyne Vintage range – and the promise of possibly the biggest range of retro-inspired speakers to date.

The company is showing four Fyne Vintage speakers in Munich with three more models said to be on the way, so there should be something for everyone (everyone who likes wood, that is).

Fyne Audio is dividing its range into Vintage and Vintage Classic, with the Classic somewhat more affordable, and using MDF in the construction alongside a real wood veneer, while the more expensive, 'no compromise' Vintage speakers are real wood throughout.

Both use Fyne's IsoFlare drivers, the FyneFlute surround design, and BassTrax ports. The Vintage add "deep cryogenically treated" crossovers into the mix, which certainly sounds cool, plus the ability to tune the sound to your room with "the analogue 'dial' Presence and Energy control".

Classic XII, Classic X, Vintage Ten, Vintage Twelve (left to right) (Image credit: Future)

So far we have tech specs for five speakers in the range. At the more affordable end of the price spectrum are the Classic X and Classic XII, which are 2-way designs featuring 25cm and 30cm bass/midrange drivers respectively, and 75mm titanium dome tweeters.

Up the ante and the Vintage Ten, Twelve and Fifteen offer 25cm, 30cm and 38cm mid/bass drivers, plus the 75mm titanium tweeters.

Official prices and release dates are TBC but the range is set to span the £4000 to £30,000 range and Fyne is aiming to deliver the speakers by the end of the year.

Retro-modern designs have been in favour in recent years as the likes of the JBL Classic range and Wharfedale Linton have deftly demonstrated how old designs and new technologies can combine to make not only visually gorgeous but also sonically class-leading speakers in today's market.

Considering the success of previous Fyne speakers that use similar technology, such as the F1-8 and F701, we can't wait to hear the finished Vintage article later in the year. (We certainly enjoyed the sound of the demo room in Munich.)

For more news from the show, head over to our Munich High End 2022 round-up.

