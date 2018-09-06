Focal completes Kanta speaker line-up with three new models, prices from £1999

[Since this article's original publish, Focal representatives have been in touch with new pricing information, stating the Center speaker will now be £1999 and not £2299 as previously disclosed.]

Last October, Focal launched its first pair of speakers to combine Focal’s Flax cone and Beryllium tweeter, the Kanta No. 2s (£6999).

They were the result of Focal’s mission to design compact floorstanders that utilise (and develop) existing technology in its high-end ranges.

We got wind back then that the Kanta range would eventually be fleshed out to include larger 3-way No.3 floorstanders, No.1 standmounters and a Kanta Center [sic] speaker - and, 11 months later, here they are as promised.

The Kanta No.3 floorstanders

Currently on display for the first time at CEDIA Expo in San Diego, the three new speakers unspurprisingly share their existing sibling’s DNA, including a speaker driver with Flax cone comprised of flax fibre cores enclosed by two thin layers of glass fibre, and a Beryllium inverted dome tweeter that combines the principles of the IAL (Infinite Acoustic Loading) and IHL (Infinite Horn Loading) tweeters developed for Focal’s flagship Utopia range.

As in Focal’s Sopra and Utopia models, the Kanta range also employs ‘Focus Time’ driver alignment, designed so all the frequency information arrives at the listening position at the same time.

The Kanta No.1 bookshelf speakers (£4499) have been designed for ‘smaller’ rooms - those smaller than 25 metre-squared, according to Focal.

The Kanta No.3 floorstanders (£8999), meanwhile, supposedly caters for rooms three times that size, with the smaller Kanta No.2s ideal for rooms between those sizes.

Completing the range is the Kanta Center [sic] speaker (£1999), and Focal points those committing to a Kanta AV set-up to its Sub 1000 F subwoofer to round off a 5.1 or 7.1 package.

