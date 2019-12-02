Dolby Atmos soundbar deal: $200 Cyber Monday saving on Sony HT-X9000F

Stuck with a TV that struggles to make its presence felt in the audio department? This Sony Cyber Monday deal might be able to help. The HT-X9000F soundbar ups the ante and your audio by supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X out of the box.

It features Sony's 'Vertical Sound Engine', which claims to give the virtual effect of a 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos speaker system with just the click of a button. This should translate into a much bigger scale sound from your 4K movies and TV shows.

Sony HT-X9000F 2.1 Dolby Atmo/DTS:X soundbar $599.99 $398 at Amazon

Sony's 2.1 soundbar is ready to roll with 4K content thanks to its 4K HDR-compatible HDMI input, while the bar's HDMI output, is also eARC compatible. Bass comes via a wireless subwoofer, making this $398 pairing a tempting proposition.View Deal

There's room to hook up one 4K source via HDMI, although the Sony is also equipped with an eARC-compatible HDMI output which can take all the audio from a compatible TV's input if that's the set-up you'd prefer. For $398 you also get a wireless subwoofer as part of the package which should also help reinforce all those low frequencies. As far as Cyber Monday soundbar deals go, this has to be worth a closer look.

