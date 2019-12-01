Cyber Monday headphones deal: B&O BeoPlay E8 true wireless now half price

There's been no shortage of headphone deals during Black Friday, but Amazon might have saved one of its best until last.

True wireless earbuds are all the rage right now, and there's now a tempting deal where you can save a massive 49 per cent on the Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 true wireless in-ear headphones over at Amazon. We haven't had the pleasure of testing these particular buds, but we feel the discount alone warrants a closer look, given B&O's track record.

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 true wireless headphones £275 £139.95 at Amazon

There's plenty of tech in these true wireless buds, including Bluetooth 4.2 and touch controls for controlling playback and answering calls. You get four hours of battery life as standard, plus an additional eight from the charging case.View Deal

The BeoPlay E8 true wireless headphones feature Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) technology for high-quality audio streaming, a transparency mode to stay tuned in to your surroundings and Bluetooth 4.2 with digital signal processing.

You've also got touch controls for handling calls, switching tracks, or activating features and voice commands - a modern touch on this smart-looking pair of wireless earbuds.

While they have been superseded by the 2.0 version (which offers Qi wireless charging support and slightly longer battery life) you still get two additional four-hour charges from the stylish leather case.

And, the 2.0 version is £100 more expensive, which makes this deal look even sweeter, don't you think?

