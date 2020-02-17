Save $80 on latest Apple iPad in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale

Best Buy has given you every reason to purchase Apple's newest iPad today, offering a $80 saving on the 10.2in, wi-fi-only, 2019 model. It's a price drop we've seen once or twice before alongside big events (today is President's Day, after all), but it doesn't tend to last long – and we welcome it with open arms.

This Space Gray 32GB model regularly retails for $330, but it's now just $250, meaning $80 stays with you – or 24 per cent of its list price.

Apple iPad 10.2in $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Apple's newest iPad baby is discounted by nearly 25% at Best Buy. Yes, really. It's 10.2 inches of Apple 2019 iPad complete with iPadOS and A10 Fusion chip. This is the 32GB model (not the 128GB), but it's still a great deal on a brand new Apple tablet.View Deal

This new iPad, which only launched in September 2019, boasts a 10.2-inch retina LED-backlit display with IPS technology, an upgrade from its 2018-launched predecessor. It's an Apple tablet aimed at business users and creatives, with the added support for a full-size keyboard and pencil (sold separately).

Under the hood is an A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and embedded M10 coprocessor, and it runs iPadOS – a variant of Apple's 2019 iOS 13, optimized specifically for the iPad. You also get an 8MP rear camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30fps, and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front snapper.

If you're looking for an early Easter (or super-early Mother's Day) gift, you may just have found it...

