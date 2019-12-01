12 of the best Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now

Black Friday might be over for another year, but that means it's now all about the Cyber Monday sales, but we all know there are plenty of deals alive and kicking. Just a few minutes online and you'll find Cyber Monday savings on everything from TVs and turntables to headphones and speakers.

But what are the biggest and best Cyber Monday deals? We've saved your fingers an hour or two of clicking by rounding up all the best deals on one handy page. There's up to 50% off some products with five-star (and Award-winning) TVs, headphones and speakers all included from some of the biggest brands in the business, including Bose, Denon, Marantz, Samsung and Sony.

We'll be updating this page regularly over the next week or so as new offers and savings appear on our radar – be sure to bookmark it so the best Cyber Monday deals are only ever a click away.

The best Cyber Monday deals right now

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (Black) £330 £229 at Amazon

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. A five-star product and Award-winner, this is the best price we've seen so far.View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV for £2499 £1299 at Amazon

Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has steadily tumbled since launch. At Sevenoaks you can also save 33% on a Sky TV package.View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker £319 £229 at John Lewis

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £90 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in Space Gray or White) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube £109.99 £79.99 at Amazon

A brilliant video streamer that's packed with apps (including, now, the Apple TV app) and produces a great picture and sound. It'll also allow you to control your entire AV system via Alexa. Great value before, it's a steal at this new Cyber Monday price.View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds £130 £99.99 at Argos

In our review we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs. Expect up to 10 hours per charge.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch UE55RU7020 4K LED TV £399 at Argos

The 55-inch RU720 packs in plenty of features including 4K, HDR10 and HDR10+ support. This 2019 set also boasts Samsung's slick Smart TV platform, so Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all the major catch-up services are at your fingertips.View Deal

Marantz PM6006 UK Edition £400 £279 at Richer Sounds

Dynamically expressive with a smooth, balanced and insightful delivery: there are plenty of reasons to go for this Award-winning amplifier. This saving only makes the deal sweeter.View Deal

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited £39.96 £0.99 at Amazon

If you're a new customer to Amazon, this is a massive near-£39 saving indeed. For Prime members, you're still saving on what would otherwise be a £7.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. View Deal