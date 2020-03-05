Best Bose deals 2020: brilliant Bose headphones, wireless speakers and more

Bose deals can be hard to find, but they are out there if you look hard enough – and we've rounded-up our pick of the bunch.
Bose is a name synonymous with form and function in both premium headphones and music systems. Not always the cheapest option out there, granted, but you can almost always rely on the quality – both in terms of design and performance. And with a whole new decade finally upon us, it's a great time to bag a new year bargain.
Bose UK deals
UK headphone deals
Bose Soundsport Wireless
£150 £114 at Amazon
These exercise-friendly earbuds have soft silicone rubber hooks giving a secure fit for the gym or jogging, plus IPX4 certification meaning they'll handle sweat and splashes. Sound-wise, they're some of the best wireless headphones you’ll find at this money – and with a discount, they're even more tempting.View Deal
Bose Soundsport Free
£180 £150 (blue) at John Lewis
Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal. View Deal
Bose QuietControl 30
£300 £219 at Amazon
These neckband wireless headphones hit all the right targets: great sound quality, impressive noise-cancellation and good comfort (for those that like the design). It’s another five-star pair of chart-topping headphones from Bose, recently discounted to a new lowest price. View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
£330 £259 at Exceptional Audio Visual
These wireless headphones marry detailed sound with impressive noise-cancellation and a clever addition of Google Assistant. There's a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant, and battery life is a claimed 20 hours of wireless playback or 40 hours of just noise-cancellation.View Deal
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
£350 £279 at Peter Tyson
A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700s are the beginning of a more premium series. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on and, they're an easy listen too.View Deal
UK speaker deals
Bose Home Speaker 300
£250 £199 at Amazon
This diminutive Bose home speaker delivers big 360-degree sound and boasts Alexa and Google Assistant smarts baked right in. There's AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and wifi connectivity. It can be controlled by voice, the Bose Music app, or via the six, one-touch presets on the top of the speaker.
View Deal
Bose SoundLink Micro
£100 £85 at Amazon
This waterproof speaker boasts a wireless range of up to 30 feet, a built-in speakerphone for taking calls (and access to your phone's voice assistant), six-hour battery life and even a tear-resistant strap to take it with you on your travels. At this price, it's well worth a second look.View Deal
Bose SoundLink Revolve
£200 £149 at Amazon
You can now make a healthy £51 saving on the SoundLink Revolve's original price. Endearingly petite and portable, the Revolve spreads Bose's signature weighty sound through 360 degrees.View Deal
Bose SoundLink Revolve+
£280 £249 at Amazon
The Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus is the bigger sibling to the Revolve speaker above. It adds a carry handle, improves the battery life by 4 hours and crucially should offer a louder, room-filling sound. If you want a bigger speaker to fill a large room, go for this deal.View Deal
UK soundbar deals
Bose Solo 5 soundbar
£240 £199 at HiFix
At just 55cm long and 7cm tall, the Bose Solo 5 is one of the most compact soundbars we’ve ever seen. This makes it perfect for those who need a bar with a low enough profile to slip under their TV. View Deal
Bose US deals
US headphone deals
Bose SoundSport Wireless in-ears
$150 $130 at Crutchfield
These exercise-friendly earbuds have soft silicone rubber hooks making the fit secure enough for the gym or jogging, plus IPX4 certification meaning they'll handle sweat and splashes. They're some of the best wireless headphones you’ll find at this money – and with a discount, they're even more tempting.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II (rose gold limited ed.)
$349 $219 at Crutchfield
These wireless headphones marry detailed sound with impressive noise-cancellation and the addition of Google Assistant support. There's a dedicated button to activate the feature, and battery life is a claimed 20 hours of wireless playback or 40 hours of just noise-cancelling.View Deal
US speaker deals
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (black)
$299 $239 at Walmart
The Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus is the bigger sibling to the Revolve (listed below). It adds a carry handle, improves the battery life by 4 hours and crucially should offer a louder, room-filling sound.View Deal
Bose SoundLink Revolve
$199 $159 at Walmart
You can now make a healthy $40 saving on the SoundLink Revolve's original price. Endearingly petite and portable, the Revolve spreads Bose's signature weighty sound through 360 degrees.View Deal
US soundbar deals
Bose Solo 5 soundbar
$249 $179 at Walmart
At just 55cm long and 7cm tall, the Bose Solo 5 has to be one of the most compact soundbars we’ve ever seen. This makes it perfect for those who need something low profile enough to slip under their main TV, or want to boost the sound of a smaller bedroom set.View Deal