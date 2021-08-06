Best back to school sales UK: deals on headphones, speakers, tablets and more

It might feel like summer has only just started, but it's not long until schools and universities start their autumn terms. Which means one thing: back to school sales!
Whether you're heading back to the classroom or lecture hall, you'll need some new tech to help you through. We've rounded up the best headphones, speakers and tablets that will take your work – and play – to the next level.
Best back to school Apple tablet deals
Apple tablets are some of the best around, but they don't come cheap. Usually, that is...
Best back to school Amazon tablet deals
Amazon's tablets are much more affordable, especially with these deals.
Best back to school Samsung tablet deals
Looking for something in between? Samsung's tablets sit between Apple's pricey models and Amazon's wallet-friendly ones, but still deliver plenty of bang for your buck.
Best back to school Microsoft tablet deals
Best back to school wireless headphones deals
Wireless headphones are the future. Whether you're exercising or hitting the books, you won't be tethered to your sound source, giving you much more freedom of movement.
Best back to school true wireless earbuds deals
True wireless earbuds mean even greater freedom – ideal for exercising, or for a minimalist approach to the daily commute.
Best back to school wired headphones deals
Prefer a wired pair? Old school. But the sound quality is usually better than wireless.
Best back to school wireless speaker deals
Don't fill your student digs with wires, use wireless speakers instead.
Best back to school desktop speaker deals
Wired models will give you a fuller sound. Right, you'll listen to your lecture notes on them...