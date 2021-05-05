Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals: what to expect from the 2021 sale

Amazon Prime Day TV deals are fast approaching! The exact date of Amazon Prime Day 2021 has yet to be announced, but the 48-hour sales extravaganza is tipped to go ahead in June/July, so it won't be long before Amazon customers get the chance to snap up huge savings on a wide range of TVs.

With new models flooding onto the market, this year's Amazon Prime Day TV deals could bring some of the biggest price drops yet. We're expecting serious discounts across the board, ranging from cheap 4K TVs (including Roku and Fire TVs) to more premium OLED TVs and QLED panels.

But, as with all sales, not every deal is as good as it may first appear. Just because a TV is heavily discounted doesn't mean you should automatically go ahead and buy it. Also, prices fluctuate during the course of the year so you want to be sure a Prime Day price is a proper saving. Stick with us, and we'll take you to all the genuine bargains.

Right, here's a look at what to expect when it comes to the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals for 2021...

When will Amazon Prime Day TV deals start?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Last year's Prime Day was pushed back to October to give Amazon time to meet the huge spike in demand created by the first lockdown. This year, the two-day sale is expected to go ahead in July as usual. Monday 12th – Tuesday 13th are the most likely dates, but there's also a rumour that Amazon Prime Day 2021 could actually start early (possibly in June).

One thing we can say is that this year's Amazon Prime Day TV deals are expected to eclipse last year's, which included £400 off the stunning five-star LG OLED55CX. It's also worth noting that Amazon releases a slew of top-notch TV deals in the run-up to Prime Day, so be ready to strike while the deals are hot.

Do you need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day TV deals?

Amazon offers non-Prime members a healthy choice of TV deals but if you want to shop the deepest discounts, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. The good news is that Amazon typically offers Amazon Prime free trials in the run-up to Prime Day. There's no lock-in contract, either, so you can cancel at anytime.

It's also worth remembering that most major retailers operate price-matching policies. That means you'll see plenty of unofficial 'Prime Day' TV deals pop up at stores such as Currys, John Lewis and Richer Sounds. As ever, whether you're after a crisp 4K HDR picture or exceptional streaming smarts, we'll be searching high and low for the best Prime Day TV deals across the UK's most trusted online retailers.

What Prime Day TV deals can you expect in 2021?

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon likes to keep its cards close to its chest when it comes to Prime Day TV deals but a quick look at last year's offers could hint at what's coming your way in 2021...

Since Amazon carries a superb selection of top-tier TVs from brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Hisense and Phillips, there should be plenty of high-end discounts. Last year, for example, the 65-inch Samsung QE65Q950TS 8K TV dropped from £5999 to £4999 – a huge £1000 drop. There was also £400 off Sony's KD-55A8, the Japanese firm's top 2020 OLED.

We saw plenty of major markdowns when it came to the best cheap TVs, too. The 55-inch Hisense 55AE7000FTUK went for just £368, while the Samsung UE43TU7100, one of the company's cheapest 4K sets, dropped to £349. In some cases, we saw TVs going for less than half their original RRP.

We fully expect Amazon to pick up where it left off in October, and depending on the supply of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, we could see some huge discounts on the best gaming TVs. We could even see deals on Samsung's first-ever crop of Neo QLED Mini LED TVs.

Last but not least, it's well worth keeping an eye out for this year's time-limited 'Lightning' deals. The criteria for these deals are as follows:

1. At least 20% or £50/€50 (approx. AU$80) less than the current site price.

2. Must match/beat the lowest price of the year.

3. Strong sales history.

4. 3.5+ star rating.

Lightning deals typically last around 24 hours but some can sell out much quicker. If you're after an affordable TV with a crystal clear LED screen and plenty of apps, keep an eye on Amazon's deals page.

Last year's best Prime Day TV deals

Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K TV £479 £349 at Amazon

This was more or less Samsung's cheapest model for 2020. The deal got you Samsung's core picture and sound performance, plus the most-app packed operating system on the planet, at a huge discount. As we said at the time, there was "little reason not to buy" at this price.View Deal

Hisense 55AE7000FTUK 65-inch 4K TV £399 £368 at Amazon

This was one of last year's best Prime Day TV deals in terms of pure bang for buck. Less than £370 got you a 4K HDR TV with a full smart platform that includes big hitters such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer. A whole lot of TV for the money.View Deal

Panasonic TX-50HX580B 50-inch 4K TV £499 £399 at Amazon

Another of the most noteworthy Prime Day TV deals was this Panasonic TV. Despite the low price, this 43-inch 4K model boasts support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, plus a bespoke operating system that features the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. It looked very tempting at this price.View Deal

Sony KD-43X7052 43-inch 4K TV £599 £499 at Amazon

The X70 was Sony's 2020 entry-level 4K TV. Despite its newness, Amazon slashed an extra £100 off the price last Prime Day, making this edge-lit HDR set an absolute steal. Let's hope Amazon is as generous this year.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q950TS 65-inch 8K TV £5999 £4999 at Amazon

Prime Day saw plenty of discounts on high-end models but this was one of our favourites: £1000 off the firm's 2020 8K 65-inch Q90TS. A huge discount. Considering one? It's since dropped to just £2429!View Deal

Last year's best TV deals from other retailers

Plenty of other retailers attempted to muscle in on last year Prime Day action. Let's hope the same happens this year – the more the merrier, we say. You might even spot a better 'Prime Day' TV deal over at a rival retailer. Here's some of the best non-Amazon Prime Day TV deals from 2020...

Samsung UE50TU8500 50-inch 4K TV £749 £499 at Currys

Thanks to a massive, early discount, this new Samsung was the best TV you could buy for £500 last year. An accomplished all-rounder it offered superb picture performance, solid sound and plenty of streaming app. One of the biggest tech bargains of 2020.View Deal

Samsung UE55TU8000 55-inch 4K TV £699 £499 at Peter Tyson

The 55-inch TU8000 launched at £699, received a five-star verdict from us when we reviewed it at £599, and then dropped to just £499 in last year's Prime Day sale. A fantastic 4K TV at under £500? It was almost too good to be true.

View Deal

LG OLED55CX 2020 OLED TV £1799 £1399 at Richer Sounds

LG's superb CX was brand new for 2020 but that didn't stop Richer Sounds matching Amazon and taking £400 off the usual price. This set has now dropped to £1198. It pairs well with next-gen games consoles, too.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55HZ1000B 55-inch OLED TV £1995 £1699 at John Lewis

This was, without doubt, one of the best TVs of 2020, receiving a five-star rating from us when we reviewed it at £1899. The price sunk by another £200 in the Prime Day sales, making it an even better buy. It's now just £1299.View Deal

Sony KD-55A8 55-inch OLED TV £1999 £1599 at John Lewis

Sony's top 2020 OLED was one of its best-ever TVs. The realism and authenticity of the picture means its still worthy of consideration. It's not a particularly good choice for gamers but if you pick one up at an even lower price this year, it could be a good buy.View Deal

MORE:

Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021

Our pick of this week's best TV deals: 4K, OLED, QLED, HDR

And the best soundbar deals: Sonos, Sony, Q Acoustics, JBL, LG and more