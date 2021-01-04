Best wireless headphones 2021

Best wireless headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best wireless headphones you can buy in 2021.

Wireless headphones have come a long way in the last decade. The wireless revolution means ever-more advanced Bluetooth codecs, longer-lasting batteries and better-sounding performance – greats news for those of us who value both quality sound and the convenience of no wires. The best news? That innovation looks only to be continuing on an upward trajectory, with wireless technologies and audio-enhancing hardware and software far from stagnant – most recently exemplified with the class-leading Apple AirPods Max.

While a few years ago we would have still recommended the best headphones with wires for those who prioritise sound quality (and for the utmost sound-per-pound performance, we still would), the very best wireless headphones these days really do make ideal companions for listening to music on the move. Such as the ones you'll see below.

With quality has come quantity, though – the market is awash with wireless pairs – so before you start hunting you should decide what type of headphones you want. Our round-up of the best wireless headphones here includes over-ear wireless headphones, often with noise-cancelling thrown in for good measure, with brands such as Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, B&W, AKG and, as of very recently, Apple leading the way.

There are also now plenty of wireless earphones (or earbuds, if you like) – some with neckband cables joining the buds, and others known as 'true wireless', where the earpieces are completely untethered from one another. Yes, like AirPods.

Whatever style you require, we've got the best wireless headphones you can buy, all tried and tested by the What Hi-Fi? reviews team so you can be assured all of the suggestions below are excellent value for money.

1. Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony's premium wireless headphones deliver a sonic masterclass SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Dynamic, detail-rich sound Sensational sense of timing Lightweight, comfy and clever Reasons to Avoid No IP rating No aptX support

The arrival of the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones is probably the biggest headphone launch of 2020 – OK, joint most important alongside the Apple AirPods Max (above). They just happen to replace the Bose-baiting, Sennheiser-slaying, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning WH-1000XM3s (below), one of the most popular pairs of headphones on the planet. They are quite a big deal and – good news – live up to their hype. As such, they're What Hi-Fi? 2020 Award winners and the best around at their price.

They’re as comfortable as their predecessors (which is very, by the way); they introduce new useful features that elevate the user experience (such as ‘Speak to Chat’, which allows you to talk to someone while the headphones are still on your head, all without moving a muscle); and, more importantly, you’re getting a serious hike in sound quality over the XM3s for the money (in part down to a new DSEE Extreme sound processor).

The line's sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever here, but you can also hear big improvements over the XM3s across the board. The WH-1000XM4 sounds more composed and confident, especially when it comes to lower frequencies.

We’re in no doubt these sensational Sony headphones will be tough to beat.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM4

2. Apple AirPods Max These are hands-down the best wireless noise-cancellers you can buy (for Apple users, anyway) SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Superb sound and noise-cancelling Cinematic spatial audio Exceptional build quality Reasons to Avoid Near-pointless case Audio cable not included Practically Apple-only

Yes, they're expensive (prohibitively so for many). Yes, they come with an ugly, arguably pointless case. And yes, their packaging omits an audio cable and wall charger. Yet they sit atop this highly competitive Best Buy page as the best wireless headphones on the market – above Award-winning cans from much more established brands in this space, such as Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.

Why? Because for keen Apple users they're quite simply the best performing wireless headphones you can buy – and not by a small margin. In fact, their authenticity, detail, crispness and spaciousness elevate their audio quality so far above the previous best in the wireless noise-cancelling class (the Sony WH-1000XM4 below) that the comparison starts to become a little redundant, and you instead begin to consider them alongside proper hi-fi products.

Unsurprisingly, you do need an iPhone or iPad in order to get the most out of the AirPods Max. They will work with non-Apple products using standard Bluetooth 5.0, but you’ll miss out on many of their unique features, such as spatial audio and Siri voice control.

There’s no denying that they cost a lot more than typical products in this class but, if sound quality is king, there’s equally no denying that they’re worth it.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods Max

3. Sony WH-1000XM3 Jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Detailed dynamic sound Clever, intuitive features Great noise-cancelling, battery life Reasons to Avoid Touch controls feel fiddly at first

While no longer Sony's latest (and greatest) wireless noise-cancelling headphones (that'd be the WH-1000XM4s above), they're still superb options – especially for those with tighter budgets; they've dropped in price a fair bit since their successors came along.

They're 2020, 2019 and 2018 What Hi-Fi? Award winners and remain one of the most comfortable, best-sounding and most intuitive pairs of on-ears we’ve tested. Features include Sony's Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser which optimises the noise-cancelling for when you're flying, touchpad controls and an accompanying Headphones Control app. Thanks to a quick charging battery (done via USB-C), the WH-1000XM3s go from empty to full in three hours while a ten minute charge gives you a whopping five hours of use.

They produce an open, spacious sound that gives every instrument, effect and vocal room to breathe. Vocals sound focused and direct, but the instruments around them are delivered in a way that makes it feel as if you’re in the room with the band. Combine that spaciousness with greater detail, dynamic subtlety and loads of lovely deep bass and you've got a breathtaking noise-cancelling package. If you're looking for excellent noise-cancellers but can't afford the WH-1000XM4's outlay, you won't be disappointed with these.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3

4. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 A truly exceptional pair of true wireless in-ear headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 9hr | Charging: Micro USB | In-line mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Detailed, insightful sound Reliable Bluetooth Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Some may find the fit difficult

If you're searching for sonic purity, these buds are hard to beat for the money. Another 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winner, these budget-conscious in-ears offer a cohesive, expansive and rhythmically driven sound, but also an intuitive, playful soundstage that few wireless in-ears can achieve at the price.

When it comes to in-ears, a good fit is essential. Due to the length of the earpiece itself, that might not be as easy to come by for everybody but, given their exceptional sonic talent, it's worth the effort and potential purchase of extra buds.

With nine hours battery life from the buds themselves, plus four additional charges from the case, that means a marathon 45 hours of continuous use from this little set-up. There's no active noise cancelling, but it's abundantly clear that Cambridge Audio has focussed on great sound over bonus features. The result? Sonically-superior buds that fall within most budgets. A superb buy.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

5. Sony WF-1000XM3 A new benchmark for true wireless headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6hrs (24hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Great musicality Excellent noise-cancelling Decent battery life Reasons to Avoid Lack volume controls Don't support aptX HD

Not only do these 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winners come pack brilliant noise-cancelling tech into their tiny frames, they come with more sizes of tip than most rivals, so you should be able to achieve the perfect fit. The touch controls are intuitive (even if volume controls are conspicuous by their absence) and they sound wonderfully musical: instruments sound natural, believable and wholly expressive. There's plenty of subtlety on show too, and a great level of detail.

Sony upped its game when it comes to noise-cancelling tech, too. At the heart of each earpiece lies a Sony QN1e HD noise-cancelling processor, which is both highly effective and easy on the battery. You get six hours of playback as standard, while the case has enough power for an extra three charges, giving a total of 24 hours when using Bluetooth and noise-cancelling together.

If you prefer earbuds to over-ear headphones, these are the cream of the current crop and well worth splashing out on.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

6. Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless The best wireless Bluetooth headphones we've come across for home use. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 30hrs | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Fast, agile sound Premium feel and build Control system Reasons to Avoid No noise-cancelling Not very portable

The Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless are among the best Bluetooth headphones we have heard, period.

Providing you get a pair that properly fits (our first review sample had issues, but our second one didn't), we’re happy to say that you'd be hard-pushed to find better wireless performance for this premium amount of money. We listen to a variety of music, from classical to pop with much in between, and the Amiron Wireless are consistent in their performance. And that is to say, very good indeed. The sound is punchy and rhythmic with the clean, crisp midrange and treble complemented by a snappy well-timed bass. The lower registers are relayed confidently while not being overbearing, too.

While these Beyerdynamics do block out plenty of external sound, there is no active noise-cancelling, which less expensive rivals offer, and indeed this is a bulky, non-folding headset. But if you want the best sound you can get from a pair of wireless headphones for home use, you should look no further.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless

7. AKG Y400 A fantastic addition to the world of wireless headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 20hrs | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Expansive, detailed presentation Impeccable timing Classy build and finish Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

If it’s an affordable, portable set of energetic wireless on-ears you seek, the AKG Y400s are currently unbeatable. These don't have noise-cancelling or app support, but what they do deliver is a sound that sets a new standard at this level; a sound that's expansive, detailed and with impeccable timing.

They’re supremely comfortable, portable and well built, too, and despite a reduction in size from the company’s previous on-ears (the Y500s), these cheaper Y400s don’t represent a step down in terms of sound at all. If their 20 hours of battery life is acceptable, this is a hugely talented and thoroughly recommendable pair of on-ear headphones.

Read the full review: AKG Y400

8. AKG N60NC Wireless Attractive portable noise-cancellers with a punchy, balanced sound. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Clear, punchy sound Musical; balanced Smart design Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note

One of the most compact and convenient pairs of noise-cancelling headphones we've ever tested, the AKG N60NCs deliver a superb performance for the money. They're a good-looking pair of on-ears with an excellent fit. Battery life is 15 hours with the noise-cancelling and Bluetooth engaged and this ramps up to 30 hours when the noise-cancelling is turned off.

Bass delivery is powerful yet transparent with crisp vocals, soaring highs and convincing dynamics that sound impressively spacious sound given the compact, on-the-go design. Sturdy metal (rather than plastic) housings between the ear cups and headband mean these cans should travel well.

The active noise-cancelling automatically kicks in when using these headphones wirelessly, but you'll find a 3.5mm cable in the box for wired use. They're not quite as comfy as the pricier Sony WH-1000XM3s, but we'd still be content to wear them all day. For the money, they're extremely tough to beat.

Read the full review: AKG N60NC Wireless

9. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Fantastic true wireless earbuds with brilliant noise-cancelling tech. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6hrs (18hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Exciting, entertaining sound Superb balance Impressive noise-cancelling Reasons to Avoid No volume controls Average battery life

Historically, the vast majority of Bose's noise-cancelling headphones have been on- and over-ear designs, but the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds take the legendary line into the relatively new world of true wireless earbuds. And they do so with great success.

The Boses feel lightweight enough and we have no issues listening for a few hours at a time. For the average commute or exercise session (the QuietComforts are both sweat and weather-resistant) they are great to live with. Battery life is a claimed six hours from a single charge, with the charging case supplying an extra two charges, making 18 hours in total – a decent reserve, but by no means class-leading. And being able to customise some features and controls, and adjust the excellent noise-cancellation, in the companion app is handy.

The sense of enthusiasm and excitement conveyed by the Bose buds is highly infectious. There’s power, poise and a fantastic sense of dynamism. Bass notes sound full-bodied, go deep and the QuietComfort Earbuds squeeze out lots of detail.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are great all-rounders, capable of impressive musicality and topped off with excellent noise cancelling. They’re more than a match for any rival at this level.

Read the full review: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

10. Earfun Air If it's inexpensive, good-sounding buds you seek, these are tough to beat. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 7hrs (35hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Punchy, expansive sound Great feature set Classy build and finish Reasons to Avoid Treble needs more refinement

At first glance, the Earfun Air true wireless earbuds may seem too good to be true. Their extensive feature-list includes voice assistance, an impressively long battery life of 35 hours, a Qi wireless charging-supporting case, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and a waterproof IPX7 rating allowing them to be submerged in water up to a depth of one metre for up to 30 minutes.

Most wireless earbuds with similar spec sheets involve three-figure prices, but these earbuds from the little-known Hong Kong audio firm cost around half that. And – guess what? – they're as good in practise as they are on paper.

They're clear, energetic listens that aren't bereft of the pleasant spaciousness often associated with pricier earbuds. No, they don't have the insight of the pricier earbuds you'll see on this list, but if you’re after something inexpensive that’ll sound good on the treadmill, the Earfun Air buds could just be the ideal proposition.

Read the full review: Earfun Air

11. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Hugely impressive noise-cancelling headphones SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Lively, insightful sound Three-tiered noise cancellation Sophisticated, comfortable design Reasons to Avoid Earcups don't fold inwards

B&W’s flagship noise-cancellers are born entertainers, capable of rubbing shoulders with the very best in their class. When you think about it, all a pair of headphones can do is sound, look and feel great – and the B&W PX7s tick all three of those boxes with a flourish.

Pressing a button on the headphones’ left cup allows you to cycle through noise-cancelling modes (low, medium and high), so you should be able to retreat into quiet solitude anytime, anywhere. The striking design is matched by exhilarating sound, which is detailed, tonally balanced and blessed with a large dose of rhythmic precision. As as is common with premium headphones, the PX7s have a proximity sensor: when you lift them off of your head, the track is automatically paused. Put them on, and the track restarts.

The Sonys at the top this list might have pipped these over-ears to a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Awards Best Buy, but the PX7s are fine alternatives – especially for those who value sonic sprightliness and good design.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins PX7

12. Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Superb noise-cancellers that enhance Sennheiser's reputation SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 17hr | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Energetic, rhythmic presentation Convenient usability features Effective noise cancellation Reasons to Avoid Uncompetitive battery life

Sennheiser doesn’t need any ‘third time lucky’ well wishes for its third-generation Momentum Wirelesses – both the originals and second versions were instant knockouts when they arrived. The Momentum 3s have been much improved over their predecessors in the sound department, delivering an energetic, timely and hugely insightful listen you've no choice but to be entertained by.

That sonic success is backed by enhanced usability features too. Through the Sennheiser control app, you can adjust EQ settings, view battery life and switch between three noise-cancelling modes: 'Max’, ‘Anti-Wind’ (which allows some surrounding noise in) and ‘Anti-Pressure’, the least intensive. A button on the right ear cup activates your chosen voice assistant on the connected phone, whether that’s Google Assistant or Siri.

It's worth noting that the battery life is only 17 hours next to the above Sony's 30-hour claim, but in every other respect these premium noise-cancellers are a class act.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless

13. Sony WF-SP800N A fine pair of headphones, thanks to their vigorous, subtle and dynamic sound. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 9 hours (+ 9 hours from charging case) Reasons to Buy Vibrant, buoyant sound Good noise-cancelling Comfortable fit Reasons to Avoid Slightly coarse sound Average battery life

The Sony WF-SP800N earbuds certainly try to please everyone. They want to please those who need accompaniment to their workout and also those who have a commute to endure. They aim to please those who don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on some well-specified, true wireless in-ear headphones with active noise-cancellation, but also those who have spent enough on a Deezer or Tidal subscription to have access to 360 Reality Audio, Sony’s spatial audio format. And in a nutshell, they succeed.

These Sonys may have average battery life (18 hours total) and an arguably daft look (they aren't exactly discreet and do fill your lugholes), but their dynamic sound, decent noise-cancelling and indisputable build combine to ensure they're front-runners in their field.

Read the full review: Sony WF-SP800N

14. JBL Reflect Flow If you're after sports in-ears, these are some of the best around SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 10 hours (30 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Good detail Strong bass depth Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Can be beaten for dynamics Carrying case is a bit big

JBL has already established itself as a heavy hitter when it comes to wireless sports earphones, but the Reflect Flow is the firm's hotly anticipated entrant into the (slightly niche) true wireless 'sport' in-ears category.

Designed to get you through a a tough run or workout at the gym, these Bluetooth 5.0 buds come with a waterproof IPX7 rating and a healthy dose of deep, playful bass. Three sets of tips and fins are supplied in the box, so you should be be able to achieve a secure and sports-worthy fit (when we tested them, they didn't budge).

Features include ambient mode, which lets in some external sound, and 'TalkThru', which lowers the volume and allows for conversation without removing the buds. Battery life is ten hours from the buds themselves, plus 20 more via the chunky case, and the whole lot can go from empty to fully charged in about two hours.

Cambridge Audio's Melomania 1 buds (above) offer more detail and sonic sparkle – but those buds are not intended for sport use. Within their niche, the JBL Reflect Flow headphones are very good indeed, especially if you want a bass-heavy sound for the gym without resorting to cans.

Read the full review: J BL Reflect Flow

15. Bowers & Wilkins PI3 Brilliant wireless neckband buds from B&W SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 8hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Clean, detailed presentation Solid, weighty and tight bass Flexible design and fine build Reasons to Avoid Not IPX rated Lack of eartip options

In the market for a pair of talented wireless earbuds and don’t mind a neckband design? You should definitely consider these new Bowers & Wilkins PI3s. Bluetooth aptX Adaptive is supported, which should ensure higher quality audio from smartphones and tablets, and removes the potential for any lip-sync issues when it comes to watching video content. And their eight-hour battery life is good for this class (a 15-minute quick charge gets you two hours of playtime, too).

Design and finish are superb (as reflected in the price tag). If the earpieces are a little chunky, that's because they house B&W's Dual Driver technology, with one driver is used for highs and mids, and another for bass. The result is a clean-sounding presentation with a combination of crisp, distinct highs and a solid, punchy bass bringing up the rear. Indeed, these are confident and composed performers that serve to expand B&W’s headphone offering for the better.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins PI3

16. Bose SoundSport Wireless Wireless in-ears ideal for sporty types. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6hr | In-line mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Comfortable Fun sound Strong wireless performance Reasons to Avoid Less-than-stellar battery life

The Bose SoundSport Wirelesses are a smart design and a good choice for active types. They're sweat resistant and certified to IPX4, meaning they can’t be submerged but will handle sweat and splashes better than normal earphones. The in-line remote barely weighs anything, while the soft silicone rubber hooks make for a fit secure enough for running or going to the gym.

Battery life is a modest six hours, but that should be more than enough for the average workout, daily commute or leisurely jog. Performance is solid and the Bose sound is perfect for this kind of earphone, delivering the kind of powerful, punchy bass that might get you running that bit faster.

The Bose SoundSport Wirelesses are the more conventional siblings of the SoundSport Pulse. They lose heart-rate tracking, but keep everything else, including the dynamic, lively performance. They’re good, fun all-rounders and well worth investigating, especially at this price.

Read the full review: Bose SoundSport Wireless

17. Sennheiser Momentum Free Wireless convenience combined with excellent sound quality. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6hr | In-line mic and controls: Yes | Charging: Micro USB Reasons to Buy Impressive clarity Powerful, musical performance Excellent dynamics Reasons to Avoid Call quality could be better Hint of harshness at top end

The Sennheiser Momentum Free in-ears take all that's great about the Sennheiser M2 In-Ears and place it in a wireless package. They're an unfussy design with six hours of battery life and come with an in-line remote and mic.

There's a short length of cable running between the earpieces – you can adjust the length via the attached slider, and run the cable either behind your neck or under your chin. When they’re not pumping music into your ears, you can connect the earpieces to each other via integrated magnets.

They have the powerful and dynamic sound we've come to expect from the wired Sennheiser Momentum headphones, so you get an impressive sense of clarity and detail for the money. The Momentum Frees really do carve out bass, mids and highs with expert precision, making rivals such as the Bose Soundsport Wireless sound almost thick and muddied in comparison.

With the price now much lower than at launch, these wireless in-ears are fantastic value for money.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Free

18. Apple AirPods Pro The noise-cancelling new AirPods can be beaten for sound, but they are a joy to live with and use all day, every day SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 5 hours (24 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Exceptionally comfortable Strong noise-cancelling Balanced, easy-going sound Reasons to Avoid Noise-cancelling impacts timing Sony rival sounds more engaging

The AirPods Pros can't quite match the best-in-class noise-cancelling true wireless headphones for sound quality, but the user experience and unprecedented levels of comfort still make them a very strong option. By combining excellent noise-cancelling with a transparency mode that feels almost as natural as wearing non-isolating earphones, Apple has created a pair of headphones that’s as well suited to a long-haul flight as it is to a run around the block.

Powering the whole experience is Apple H1 chip, which ensures flawless wireless performance and supremely quick pairing. Battery life is is decent, too, with a claimed five hours for the earphones and another 19 hours available thanks to an included charging case. If the buds die, there's the option to fast-charge in the case: five minutes returns an hour of listening. They might not sound quite as dynamic and rich as the Sony WF-1000XM3s but, for many, they could be the only pair of headphones they ever need.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods Pro

19. Shure Aonic 50 A solid debut pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones from Shure. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | In-line mic and controls: Yes | Charging: USB-C Reasons to Buy Outstanding levels of detail Clear and clean delivery Solid bass Reasons to Avoid Noise-cancelling is a mixed bag Not as engaging as class-leaders

Audio specialist Shure has designed some of the best wired in-ear and over-ear headphones we’ve heard over the years and its products are used by artists ranging from Haim to Hozier. But why stop there?

With the Aonic 50s, Shure is embarking on an ambitious journey to break into two new markets at once. Given this is new ground for Shure, the Aonic 50s are a solid first attempt at a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones. They aren't the last word in engagement (they don't leave the same lasting impression as the Sony WH-1000XM3s or B&W PX7s above, for example), but they’re strong performers in a lot of areas.

Looking for a premium pair of noise-cancelling headphones with some of Shure’s famous audio pedigree, the Aonic 50s are worth a listen.

Read the full review: Shure Aonic 50

20. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Not perfect, but impressive noise-cancelling and design is best in class. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 20hr | In-line mic and controls: Yes | Charging: USB-C Reasons to Buy Next-gen noise-cancellation Comfortable and stylish Crystal-clear, upfront sound Reasons to Avoid Lack class-leading insight Expensive

Bose says these Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 on-ears are ‘the biggest leap forward in headphones since the iconic QuietComfort’ – a bold claim considering the success of that range.

They're certainly innovative, with a noise-cancelling system as sophisticated as we've seen. It features eight microphones and 11 increments (from 0-10) of noise-cancellation intensity, allowing you to transition from full isolation to full transparency. The only downside to all that advanced tech is its impact on battery life, which is about 20 hours here – ten hours less than the Sony WH-1000XMX3s.

The sleek, minimalist cans gets a thumbs up for aesthetics and comfort – their secure grip just the right balance between loose and vice-like. There's also touch controls, meaning you can adjust the volume or skip a track with the swipe of a finger. They need a bit more transparency to trouble the class leaders in this category, but it's hard not to get along with their crystal-clear, upfront and punchy sound.

Read the full review: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

21. Sennheiser HD 450BT Smooth, durable performers with typical Sennheiser appeal. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Over-ear | Wireless: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours | Weight: 238g Reasons to Buy Smooth, easy-listening balance Excellent battery life aptX Low Latency Bluetooth Reasons to Avoid Busy button layout Bass emphasis won't suit all

While they may lack the outright transparency and simplicity of the very best noise-cancelling pairs out there, there really is plenty to like in the HD 450BTs – not least in the way of top-notch features, such as excellent, 30-hour battery life and aptX Low Latency support, which are far from given in headphones of this price.

If battery and bass are up there on your list of priorities, you won’t regret making these Sennheisers yours.

Read the full review: Sennheiser HD 450BT

22. Philips PH805 Seemingly premium on-ear noise-cancellers for a less than premium price. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Controlled, full-bodied sound Decent battery life Good looks and build Reasons to Avoid Could handle more dynamism Mild noise-cancellation

Philips’s strategy is to pack in most of the functionality of the current market-leaders, wrap it in a design not a million miles away from that of the current market-leaders, and then charge a fair bit less than the current market-leaders. And it's mostly nailed that strategy here, offering a controlled, full-bodied performance and competitive battery life.

Aside from the slightly inhibited high-end reproduction, the PH805s are a really even-handed listen all the way down to the bottom of the frequency range. Certainly, no area gets undue emphasis, and integration is nice and smooth too.

However, if one of your major considerations when selecting your next pair of headphones is their noise-cancelling efficiency, the PH805s may not be for you. They just don’t negate as much external noise as their rivals.

Read the full review: Philips PH805

23. Lindy BNX-60 Great-value Bluetooth on-ears that sound splendid for the money. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 15hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Great value Detailed, solid sound Noise-cancelling and Bluetooth Reasons to Avoid Treble a little muffled in standard mode

The budget BNX-60s show that noise-cancelling and aptX Bluetooth can both carried off in a package well under what you'd expect for these features. And what they lack in frills, they make up for in comfort and pound-for-pound performance.

Functionality is simple. One ear cup has a volume control, the on/off switch for the active noise-cancellation and a blue light that indicates when noise-cancelling is in use. The other cup has the USB input for charging, pause/play/skip track controls, a Bluetooth connection light and a standard wired headphone output. A full charge is good for 15 hours of wireless music, or a little less with the active noise-cancelling.

At this price, you'd be worried about bright treble or booming bass, but instead, the Lindy BNX-60s produce a balanced sound that’s easy to listen to. The noise-cancelling does the solid job but isn't as capable as the (more expensive) Sony, Bose and Sennheiser models in this list. But for this kind of money, it's extremely hard to grumble.

Read the full review: Lindy BNX-60

24. Grado GW100 Grado's first wireless 'phones are truly excellent, but won't be for everyone. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 15hr | In-line mic and controls: No | Charging: microUSB | Design: Open-back Reasons to Buy Clean, transparent, lively sound Solid, compact build Foolproof operation Reasons to Avoid A touch bright-sounding No in-line remote Poor battery life

Grado's GW100 headphones are something of a contradiction. They’re wireless, meaning their purpose is granting untethered portability so you can listen to music out and about, free of wires. But their open-back design leaks sound both in and out, making them less than ideal in noisy environments, and pretty unsociable in crowded train carriages.

Still, it's their openness that gifts the GW100s a wonderful sonic ability. Midrange is fast, clean and lively and, compared with many closed-back headphones, superbly spacious. Their solid, retro design features basic functionality. We found the power and volume buttons, as well as the instant Bluetooth pairing, more than satisfactory. You can use them for wired listening, but the supplied cable doesn't have an in-line remote.

While the GW100s won’t be for everyone, they are perfect for home environments, pottering around the garden or listening to a Bluetooth turntable when isolation isn't important. A bit niche, perhaps, but they do deliver up excellent sound for the money.

Read the full review: Grado GW100