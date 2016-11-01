Trending

Best Stereo speakers 2016

Product of the year

Best standmount speaker £400-£800

Dynaudio Emit M20

Read the full review here

“These energetic M20s are as meticulous as they are merry”

Best buys

Best floorstander £1000-£2000

Tannoy Revolution XT 6F

Read the full review here

“These Tannoys are something special - they fire out an infectious, entertaining sound”

Best standmount speaker under £200

Mission LX-2

Read the full review here

“Mission possible! These entertaining speakers are one of the best budget options out there”

Best floorstander under £500

Tannoy Eclipse 3

Read the full review here

“These Tannoys are the most talented budget floorstanders we’ve heard in years”

Best desktop speaker

KEF EGG

Read the full review here

“KEF cracks it with these unique egg-shaped speakers”

Best standmount speaker £200-£400

Monitor Audio Bronze 2

Read the full review here

“This latest generation of Bronze 2 is arguably the best yet. This is a truly complete speaker for the money”

Best standmount speaker £800-£1200

Revel Concerta2 M16

Read the full review here

“The entertaining M16s are among the best speakers we’ve heard for less than a grand”

Best floorstander £500-£1000

Q Acoustics 3050

Read the full review here

“The 3050s are so talented, they can give speakers closer to £1000 a real run for their money - a brilliant pair of budget floorstanders”

Best standmount speaker £1200-£1500

ATC SCM11

Read the full review here

“Top-class all-rounders whose subtlety and transparency remain untouched”

Best floorstander £2000+

PMC Twenty5.23

Read the full review here

“These are terrific speakers. Match them with a suitably talented system and the Twenty5.23s will sing”

Best standmount speaker £1500+

ATC SCM19

Read the full review here

“If you value insight and honesty above all else, these speakers are a terrific buy”

Best active speaker

Dynaudio Xeo 2

Read the full review here

“A near-complete system in speakers’ clothing – and a great one too”