Best Turntables 2016

Product of the year

Best turntable £500-£1000

Rega Planar 3/Elys 2

Want the best value turntable on the market? This is it.

Best buys

Best turntable £1000+

Clearaudio Concept

“A thoroughly sorted, easy-to-own package with tremendous sound”

Best turntable under £500

Rega Planar 1

“A considerable number of tweaks have made this excellent deck even better”

Best USB turntable

Audio Technica AT-LP5

"A plug-and-play turntable that's an absolute pleasure to listen to, with a built-in phono stage and USB output"