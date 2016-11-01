Best Turntables 2016

Product of the year
Best turntable £500-£1000
Rega Planar 3/Elys 2
Want the best value turntable on the market? This is it.
Best buys
Best turntable £1000+
Clearaudio Concept
“A thoroughly sorted, easy-to-own package with tremendous sound”
Best turntable under £500
Rega Planar 1
“A considerable number of tweaks have made this excellent deck even better”
Best USB turntable
Audio Technica AT-LP5
"A plug-and-play turntable that's an absolute pleasure to listen to, with a built-in phono stage and USB output"