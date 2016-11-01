Best Stereo speakers 2016

Product of the year
Dynaudio Emit M20
“These energetic M20s are as meticulous as they are merry”
Best buys
Tannoy Revolution XT 6F
“These Tannoys are something special - they fire out an infectious, entertaining sound”
Mission LX-2
“Mission possible! These entertaining speakers are one of the best budget options out there”
Tannoy Eclipse 3
“These Tannoys are the most talented budget floorstanders we’ve heard in years”
KEF EGG
“KEF cracks it with these unique egg-shaped speakers”
Monitor Audio Bronze 2
“This latest generation of Bronze 2 is arguably the best yet. This is a truly complete speaker for the money”
Revel Concerta2 M16
“The entertaining M16s are among the best speakers we’ve heard for less than a grand”
Q Acoustics 3050
“The 3050s are so talented, they can give speakers closer to £1000 a real run for their money - a brilliant pair of budget floorstanders”
ATC SCM11
“Top-class all-rounders whose subtlety and transparency remain untouched”
PMC Twenty5.23
“These are terrific speakers. Match them with a suitably talented system and the Twenty5.23s will sing”
ATC SCM19
“If you value insight and honesty above all else, these speakers are a terrific buy”
Dynaudio Xeo 2
“A near-complete system in speakers’ clothing – and a great one too”