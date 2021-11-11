Bellator 271 live stream and how to watch Cris Cyborg vs Sinead Kavanagh for free

Bellator 271 is set to unleash a huge night of MMA this Friday, when Brazilian superstar Cris Cyborg attempts to defend her women's featherweight title against Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh in Florida. The main card starts at 10pm ET / 3am GMT. UK fans can watch Cyborg vs Kavanagh free stream on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Bellator 271 free live stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN. It's going to be epic.

Bellator 271 live stream Date: Friday 12th November 2021 Main card: 10pm ET / 3am GMT / 1am AEST Cyborg vs Kavanagh: 12am ET / 5am GMT / 3am AEST Venue: Hard Rock Live At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Florida, USA FREE streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | 10play (Aus) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN US stream: Showtime ($10.99/month)

Featherweight Cris Cyborg is the current 145-pound champion and top-ranked women's pound-for-pound star, so it's fair to say that Irish boxing sensation Sinead Kavanagh has a fight on her hands.

Kavanagh is no pushover, though. She made the transition from boxing to MMA in 2014 thanks to €10,000 in sponsorship from UFC legend Conor McGregor, and is determined to take home her first ever Bellator title.

"There's no pressure because this is where I've always wanted to be," Kavanagh told the Mirror. "I've worked my whole life for this moment. If this was just a boxing match I would take her out, I've more of a skillset than her."

For the uninitiated, Bellator is an American mixed martial arts organisation designed to rival Dana White's UFC. The outfit takes its name from bellātor, the Latin word for "warrior". Top Bellator fighters include Patrício "Pitbull" Freire, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Cristiane " Cris Cyborg" Justino Venâncio.

Can Cyborg make her third consecutive defence of her featherweight title? this Friday, 12th Nov? UK fans can watch the action free on BBC iPlayer. Otherwise, here's how to find a Bellator 271 free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Bellator 271 free live stream

MMA fans in the UK with a valid TV license can stream Bellator 271 – including Cris Cyborg vs Sinead Kavanagh – free on BBC iPlayer.

Aussie MMA fans can stream Bellator 271 free on the 10play website.

Of course, BBC iPlayer and 10play are geo-restricted to the UK and Australia respectively. Away this weekend? You can access either using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Watch a Bellator 271 live stream from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Bellator 271 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The solution? A Virtual Private Network (VPN), which lets you access geo-restricted content from anywhere in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Bellator 271, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy a Bellator 271 free live stream.

Watch a Bellator 271 live stream in the USA

Showtime has the rights to Bellator in the States. Subscription to Showtime costs $10.99 a month. You can join via Apple TV, Roku TV, Amazon Prime Video or your local cable provider.

Subscribe to Showtime via Amazon Prime Video and you'll get a 7-day free trial ($10.99/month thereafter).The same goes for Hulu. Or you can join direct via sho.com and grab a 30-day free trial.

Bellator 271 fight card and schedule

Main card

Cris Cyborg vs Sinead Kavanagh, for Cyborg's Bellator women's featherweight title

Linton Vassell vs Tyrell Fortune

Aaron Pico vs Justin Gonzales

Arlene Blencowe vs Pam Sorenson

Steve Mowry vs Rakim Cleveland

Preliminary card

Bruna Ellen vs Desiree Yanez

Roman Faraldo vs Robert Turnquest

Cody Law vs Colton Hamm

Valerie Loureda vs Taylor Turner

Jordan Newman vs Shane O’Shea

Mahmoud Fawzy vs Ethan Hughes

Cyborg vs Kavanagh: tale of the tape

Name: Cris Cyborg – Sinead Kavanagh

Nationality: Brazilian – Irish

Date of birth: 9th July 1985 – 1st Feb 1986

Height: 5ft 8in – 5ft 5in

Reach: 68 inches – 65 inches

Total fights: 27 – 11

Record: 24-4, 1 no contest – 7-4