Barcelona vs Napoli live stream and how to watch the Europa League online

Oh how the mighty have fallen. Barcelona host Napoli on Thursday night in what is the Catalan club's first game in the Europa League since 2004. Barca might be more familiar with the latter stages of the Champions League, but as their only realistic chance of silverware this season, Xavi's team will need to be at their best to see off a strong Napoli team.



Make sure you know how to watch a Barcelona vs Napoli live stream from anywhere the world. US soccer fans can stream Barcelona vs Napoli free on Paramount+ with this 7-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're an American stuck outside the US.

Barcelona vs Napoli live stream Date: Thursday 17th Dec 2022 Kick off: 5:45pm GMT / 12:45pm ET Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona Free stream trial: Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Paramount+ ($5.99) UK stream: BT Sport AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$20)

Barcelona's recent difficulties both on and off the field are well documented. The club comes into this game sitting 4th in La Liga, a whopping 15 points behind Real Madrid at the top. A very late Luuk de Jong equaliser saved their blushes against local rivals Espanyol at the weekend, so Gerard Piqué and co will need to perform much better here if they want to take a lead into the second leg.



Napoli qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League having finished second in their group but equal on points with winners Spartak Moscow. Currently occupying third place in Serie A, the Italian side are looking dangerous. Victor Osimhen is in particularly good Thursday-night form – the Nigerian striker is averaging a goal every 42 minutes in the competition.



It's a 5:45pm GMT kick-off at Camp Nou on Thursday, 17th February 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Barcelona vs Napoli live stream wherever you are in the world.

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Europa League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Barcelona vs Napoli starts at 12:45pm ET on Wednesday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus.



Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Barcelona vs Napoli – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

DAZN Canada has the rights to every UEFA Europa League 2021/22 live stream. It's $20 (CAD) a month and you can cancel any time.



DAZN is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Barcelona vs Napoli live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Barcelona vs Napoli live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the UEFA Europa League, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Barcelona vs Napoli live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Barcelona vs Napoli in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Europa League (including Barcelona vs Napoli), Champions League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stan live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch Barcelona vs Napoli in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show the UEFA Europa League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Champions League.

Barcelona vs Napoli will be shown on BT Sport ESPN (HD). The build up starts at 17:30 GMT for a 17:45 kick-off.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £15

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you're already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £15 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £20 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month

Enjoy the Europa League, Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs.

