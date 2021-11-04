West Indies vs Sri Lanka live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup for free

West Indies lock horns with Sri Lanka today in the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Sri Lankans are already out of the tournament and playing for pride after losing three matches on the bounce, but both teams will be keen to boost their Group 1 points tally. Play starts at 2pm GMT today. Make sure you know how to watch a West Indies vs Sri Lanka live stream from anywhere in the world.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka live stream Date: 4th November 2021 Time: 2pm GMT / 10am ET / 12am AEST Location: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Australia stream: Kayo Sports (free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling | ESPN+ UK stream: Now TV India stream: Disney+ Hotstar

The West Indies opened their account with a six-wicket defeat to England before losing to South Africa by eight wickets (with ten balls left). Hardly an auspicious start.

Team captain Kieron Pollard must have feared the worst, but his side pulled one back by beating Bangladesh by three runs on Friday. Having acquired just two points from their T20 World Cup campaign so far, Pollard & Co will be desperate for a win over Sri Lanka today.

The Sri Lankans have had what is – in common parlance – referred to as a "mare". Things began with a promising five-wicket win over Bangladesh but all four wheels fell off their wagon when a seven-wicket loss to Australia was swiftly followed by a four-wicket loss to South Africa. Monday's loss to tournament favourites England has left them firmly out of the running for a place in this year's T20 World Cup semi-finals.

The action takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, with the first ball coming at 2pm GMT. Read on below to find out how you can watch a West Indies vs Sri Lanka live stream from where you are in the world.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2021. Cord-cutters can catch every match live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial, so you can watch the majority of the T20 World Cup for free.

Watch a West Indies vs Sri Lanka live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For West Indies vs Sri Lanka, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the cricket using Kayo's 14-day free trial.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to show West Indies vs Sri Lanka in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming every T20 World Cup match, and at the very affordable price of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Howzat?

Of course, ESPN Plus is only available within the USA. If you're stuck abroad you'll need to use a VPN to access ESPN Plus without being geo-blocked.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month for only $10...

West Indies vs Sri Lanka live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast this T20 World Cup match in the UK. Catch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch T20 World Cup live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the T20 World Cup – including West Indies vs Sri Lanka – in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

T20 World Cup match schedule

All times in British Summer Time (GMT+1)

Super 12 – Group 1

Australia vs Bangladesh – 4 November, 10am

West Indies vs Sri Lanka – 4 November, 2pm

Australia vs West Indies – 6 November, 10am

England vs South Africa – 6 November, 2pm

Super 12 – Group 2

New Zealand vs Group A runner-up – 5 November, 10am

India vs Group B winner – 5 November, 2pm

New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 7 November, 10am

Pakistan vs Group B winner – 7 November, 2pm

India vs Group A runner-up – 8 November, 2pm

Knockout stages

Semi-final 1 – Wednesday 10th November, 2pm

Semi-final 2 – Thursday 11th November, 2pm

Final – Sunday 14th November, 2pm