Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 free online from anywhere

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream 2023

You can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for FREE on Servus TV (Austria). There are also free live streams on RTBF in Belgium and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg. If you're away from home this weekend, you can use a VPN to watch the Las Vegas GP for free on those services from abroad, just as you normally would. In other countries, the F1 is available on paid-for subscription services. We have full details on how to watch a Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream from anywhere just below.

Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule 2023

Practice 1 – Friday 17th November | 4.30am GMT / 11.30pm ET (Thursday)

Practice 2 – Friday 17th November | 8am GMT / 3am ET

Practice 3 – Saturday 18th November | 4.30am GMT / 11.30pm ET (Friday)

Qualifying – Saturday 18th November | 8am GMT / 3am ET

Grand Prix – Sunday 19th November | 6am GMT / 1am ET

Las Vegas Grand Prix: preview

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has had the entire F1 circus giddy with excitement for well over a year, receiving the biggest buildup this sport has ever seen. And with the fastest sections of the newly constructed Las Vegas Strip Circuit said to rival those of the Temple of Speed, the racing may even come close to matching the hype, especially if any of the drivers or pit crew choose to let their hair down in Sin City.

As the track is brand spanking new, the Las Vegas GP is a complete unknown to the teams, who have no historic data to build their strategies around. That's a very rare occurrence in Formula One, one that could result in a chaotic race.

While Max Verstappen and Red Bull have had the drivers' and constructors' championships in the bag for weeks, the race for second place in each of the respective standings has been building towards a grandstand finish.

Mercedes' nightmare in Brazil allowed Sergio Perez to extend his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 32 points, which leaves the seven-time champion needing to outscore Checo by at least seven points in order to take that particular battle to the final round of the season.

Perhaps even more ominously, Ferrari are just 20 points behind Mercedes, and might have overtaken them already if Charles Leclerc hadn't suffered a DNS two weeks ago. Keep scrolling to find out where to watch a free F1 live stream anywhere in the world for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Las Vegas Grand Prix free live streams

Lucky F1 fans in Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg can pick up a Las Vegas Grand Prix free live stream. There are also free, extended highlights available in some places.

Austria

Servus TV has the rights to stream the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix for free.

Belgium

RTBF will also serve up a free Las Vegas GP stream this weekend (email registration required).

Luxembourg

RTL Zwee has a Las Vegas Grand Prix free live stream too.

UK

Channel 4 has free highlights of every race.

Australia

10Play has free highlights of every race.

Use Express VPN to access local free F1 streams when abroad

Watch a Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Las Vegas GP live stream – including free streams.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN for any Las Vegas GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for Servus TV.

3. Then head over to Servus TV on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Las Vegas Strip track session.

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in 4K Ultra HD

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the UK, you can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Here are today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe for just $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year, while those in France can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year. New users get a 7-day free trial. Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version app for live timings, but you won't be able to watch any races live).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99 a month (cheapest)

– $3.99 a month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99 a month

– $4.99 a month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.19 a month

– $5.19 a month F1 TV Pro in France – €7.99 a month

– €7.99 a month F1 TV Pro in USA – $9.99 a month

– $9.99 a month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99 a month

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool (Peter Fox/Getty Images))

In the States, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN Plus and ESPN. Qualifying is on ESPN, while the Practice sessions are split between ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

If you don't have cable access to any of those TV channels, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services such as ESPN Plus or Fubo.

Las Vegas Grand Prix on ESPN+ ($10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $14.99 per month (with ads) or $24.99 (ad-free).

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $74.99 a month

Fubo TV includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN3 (plus ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox) so it's a great way to stream all manner of sports, including the F1. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Watch F1 racing live on Sling

Sling Orange provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, with the plan costing £40 a month. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Kayo Sports no longer offer new subscribers a 7-day free trial. But it's a rolling one-month contract and you can leave anytime. There are three plans too choose from: One is AU$25; Basic is $30; Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every 2023 F1 race.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Ziggo Sport has the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2023.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for ExpressVPN, download the ExpressVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into the Ziggo GO app and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Watch F1 2023 on DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to every 2023 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is the best option for F1 fans in France. Subscription costs just €7.99 a month or €64.99 a year – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2023 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Races are also available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

How to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream in Mexico Fox has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2023 F1 in Mexico. Free live coverage of the Mexican GP will be on Canal 5. You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro subscription service, at a cost of – hold onto your helmets – $949 a year! That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.