Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch El Clasico online

Domestic dustups don't come much bigger, better or with as much hatred between fans, players and staff as Real Madrid vs Barcelona. You'd need a degree in Spanish political science to fully understand the complexities of why Madrid and Barça despise each other, but decades of animosity, civil war and a dictatorship align to make this mouth-watering fixture. Make sure you know how to watch a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream from anywhere in the world.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream Date: Sunday 20th March 2022 Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Free trial: Kayo Sport (AUS) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ UK stream: Premier Sports (from £6.99)

Top of La Liga since mid-November, Real Madrid have won 14 of their previous 18 league games and are 10 points clear of their nearest rivals Sevilla. Carlo Ancelotti's Blancos may not looking the most daunting prospect on paper but have the unerring gift of winning football matches. Vinicius Junior has risen the challenge as Benzema's chief support this season, with the ever-reliable Luka Modric a metronome in midfield. Eder Militao has also found his best form at centre-back.

Barcelona are unrecognisable from the turgid, stodgy mess which sat in ninth place when Ronald Koeman got his marching orders in late-October. Under returning club icon Xavi, los Cules have surged into third place and are five points behind Sevilla in second with a game in hand after picking up 16 of the last 18 available in La Liga. Barça reached the last eight of the Europa League on Thursday with an impressive 2-1 win at Galatasaray thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (his seventh since joining from Arsenal in January) and a sumptuous solo strike from Pedri, Xavi's heir apparent in central midfield.

UK: Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream

The weekend clash between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be shown live on La Liga TV, which is available as a standalone service via Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option. The cheapest plan costs £7.99 a month and gets you access to La Liga TV. Splash out £9.99 a month and you get all four channels: La Liga TV, Premier Sports 1 & 2 and Box Nation. Either way, it sounds like a bargain.

La Liga games can also be found on Virgin Media on the recently announced LaLigaTV channel in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers but any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service. Use Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. Home also to Italy's Coppa Italia, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge.

US: Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream

ESPN is the La Liga rights holder in the US. You can catch Real Madrid vs Barcelona on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the EPSN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to ESPN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

La Liga 2021/22 March fixtures

All kick-off times are in GMT

Friday 18th March

Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe 20:00

Saturday 19th March

Alaves vs Granada 13:00

Elche vs Valencia 15:15

Osasuna vs Levante 17:30

Rayo Vallecano vs Atletico Madrid 20:00

Sunday 20th March

Espanyol vs Mallorca 13:00

Cadiz vs Villarreal 15:15

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis 15:15

Sevilla vs Real Sociedad 17:30

Real Madrid vs Barcelona 20:00