England vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 cricket for free

England face a tough test when they play New Zealand at The Gabba on Tuesday. Jos Buttler's side need to win the crunch T20 World Cup Super 12 match to keep their semi-final hopes alive. To make matters worse, the Brisbane weather forecast is decidedly wet and soggy. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs New Zealand live stream for free from anywhere in the world.

England vs New Zealand live stream Date: Tuesday 1st November 2022 Time: 8am GMT / 4am ET / 1am PT / 7pm AEDT Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground Free live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Despite missing training, England insist that Ben Stokes will be fit for Tuesday's make-or-break match with the New Zealand. If Stokes does make it to the crease, it will be his first limited-overs game against the Black Caps since the 2019 World Cup final.

"The one person you want in your team when the pressure is on is Ben Stokes," said England assistant coach Paul Collingwood. "We all know what he's capable of, and not just match-winning innings, but match-winning innings under serious amounts of pressure. If it comes down to the crunch, you want a man like Ben Stokes walking out."

Sinking New Zealand won't be easy. The Black Caps cruised past Australia and Sri Lanka, and are now second favourites to win the tournament behind India. Can they knock England out once again, just as they did at the semi-final stage of last year's T20 World Cup?

England vs New Zealand is scheduled to start at 8am GMT at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. Follow our guide to watch an England vs New Zealand live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an England vs New Zealand free live stream

England vs New Zealand is one of 14 matches T20 World Cup 2022 matches that are being broadcast for free on 9Gem and streaming platform 9Now (opens in new tab) in Australia. Australian away from home?

Use a VPN to watch an England vs New Zealand free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Fox Sports also has the rights to air the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Cord-cutters can catch every match live and on-demand through Kayo Sports (7-day free trial) (opens in new tab), with a subscription costing from AU$27.50 per month. Again, if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream your Kayo subscription.

(opens in new tab) England vs New Zealand Watch T20 cricket for free (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)The Nine Network carries a slate of free-to-air matches from the T20 World Cup 2022, including England vs Australia. You can also watch the two semi-finals and final for free on 9Now.

Watch an England vs New Zealand live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which we rate as the best VPN for World Cup streaming. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for England vs New Zealand live stream

Using a VPN to watch England vs New Zealand is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs New Zealand, select 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs New Zealand live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance.

Watch an England vs New Zealand live stream in the USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

Willow TV (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the T20 World Cup 2022 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

ESPN Plus is streaming England vs New Zealand along with every T20 World Cup 2022 match, and at the very affordable price of $9.99 a month. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

ESPN Plus is only available within the USA, so you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access ESPN Plus when travelling overseas.

You can also stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. Better still, new users get their first month half price...

(opens in new tab) England vs New Zealand | 50% off Sling TV offer (opens in new tab)

Enjoy 50 per cent off your first month of Sling with this initial offer ($35 a month thereafter). You'll need the Willow TV add-on for $10 a month. Cancel at any time.

England vs New Zealand live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Getty Images / PATRICK HAMILTON)

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast every game of the T20 World Cup 2022, and you can watch England vs New Zealand on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals and packages and best Now TV offers.

Watch an England vs New Zealand live stream in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) is the place to watch live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to an England vs New Zealand live stream, plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or via an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from wherever you are using a VPN (opens in new tab).