England vs Germany live stream and how to watch the Women's Euro 2022 Final for free

England will face Germany at Wembley on Sunday in a repeat of the 2009 final. Can the Lionesses go one step further than their male counterparts could manage last summer? Or will Die Nationelf make it a record ninth title? Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Germany live stream for free, from wherever you are.

England vs Germany live stream Kick-off: 5pm BST, Sunday 31st July 2022 Venue: Wembley, London Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (12pm ET) Australia: Optus Sport (2am AEST, Monday 1st August)

England's semi-final victory over Sweden looked comfortable on paper, but the 4-0 scoreline didn't tell the whole story. The Lionesses had to survive some early scares, most notably Stina Blackstenius hitting the bar, but goals change games and Beth Mead's opener gave Sarina Wiegman's side belief. Alessia Russo's outrageous backheel nutmeg knocked the stuffing out of the Swedes, with Fran Kirby's cheeky chip sealing the deal. Can England win their first Euro title at the third attempt?

Alexandra Popp scored twice against France on Wednesday to send Germany to Wembley, taking her total for the tournament so far to six. The captain's unstoppable form in front of goal will be England's main worry on the day, but you only have to look at Germany's record in the competition to realise what a formidable force Die Nationalelf are. A win on Sunday would be their ninth – that's seven more than any other side.

Kick-off in the Women's Euro 2022 Final is at 5pm BST and 12pm ET on Sunday 31st July. Read on to find out how to watch an England vs Germany live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch an England vs Germany free live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has the rights to show the England vs Germany game in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

England vs Germany will be available on UK TV via BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app (opens in new tab), which you can watch on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch an England vs Germany live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use BBC iPlayer if you're outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for England vs Germany

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs Germany in the Women's Euro 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the England vs Germany live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: England vs Germany live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show every Women's Euro 2022 game in the US, as well as a host of other live sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month, or $13.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch England vs Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: England vs Germany live stream

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch England vs Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

England vs Germany kicks off at 2am AEST on Monday.