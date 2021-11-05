Canelo vs Plant live stream and how to watch super middleweight boxing from anywhere

Middleweight king Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez squares off against unbeaten IBF super middle champion Caleb Plant in Las Vegas this Saturday. Can the four-division world champion and top pound-for-pound fighter make history by becoming the first undisputed super middleweight world champion in boxing history? Boxing fans in New Zealand can watch Canelo vs Plant for only $2.99 on DAZN. Here's how to find a cheap Canelo vs Plant live stream from any country.

Canelo vs Plant live stream Date: Saturday 6th November 2021 Main card: 9pm ET / 1am GMT / 11am AEST (Sun) Ringwalks: 12am ET / 4am GMT / 2pm AEST (Sun) Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas NZ stream: DAZN ($2.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport Box Office (£20 PPV) US stream: Sling ($80 PPV + 1 month free) AUS stream: Kayo (AU$60 PPV) Tickets: AXS (from $504)

History awaits the winner of Canelo vs Plant this weekend. Mexican pro Canelo is favourite, having rampaged his way through the 168lb band, beating Rocky Fielding, Daniel Jacobs, Sergey Kovalev, Callum Smith, Avni Yildirim and Billy Jo Saunders, who succumbed to an 8th round TKO in May.

Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) has the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring belts, so he just needs the IBF title that remains stubbornly wrapped around the waist of unbeaten Caleb "Chicken Wing" Plant (21-0, 12 KOs).

The Tennessee-based US fighter is ranked as the world's third-best active super middleweight by The Ring, having outclassing Caleb Truax to defend his IFB strap in January. With so much gold on the line, it's no wonder things got very heated. It won't be long before the bad blood outside of the ring, spills inside the ring.

"We come from nothing and we worked hard to be here," raged Canelo at a press conference. "For somebody to lie and talk trash about us, that upset Eddy [Reynoso]. It is what it is though. We just have to show everyone who we are on November 6."

Canelo vs Plant – presented by Premier Boxing Champions – is a $79.99 pay-per-view in the US but it's only a fraction of that price in other countries. Here's how to find a cheap Canelo vs Plant live stream from anywhere in the world.

Boxing fans in New Zealand can stream this weekend's big fight live on DAZN for only $2.99. The introductory fee is valid for the first month of your subscription, but there's no contract, so you can cancel any time. Worth knowing, right?

Going to be outside New Zealand this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the NZ version of DAZN from anywhere, without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support. Full details below.

Watch a Canelo vs Plant live stream anywhere in the world with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Canelo vs Plant rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Canelo vs Plant, you may wish to choose 'New Zealand' for the $2.99 DAZN stream.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Canelo vs Plant live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Canelo vs Plant live stream

Canelo vs Plant is a pay-per-view in the UK. Head over to BT Sport Box Office now to buy the big fight for £19.95 ($30). That's less than half what it costs in the States.

Remember: British boxing fans stuck outside the UK this weekend can use a VPN to access BT Sport Box Office from anywhere, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The Canelo vs Plant ringwalks are expected at 4am GMT.

Australia: Canelo vs Plant live stream

Boxing fans in Australia can watch a Canelo vs Plant live stream on Kayo Sports Main Event for AU$59.95 (£35 / $45).

Don't forget to use a VPN is if you are stuck outside of your home country of Australia this weekend. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

USA: Canelo vs Plant live stream in the USA

Canelo vs Plant is an $80 pay-per-view in the US. You can order the fight from Showtime, but why do that when you can order it from Sling and get one month of Sling (worth $35) absolutely free!

If you're a Brit who happens to be in the US this weekend, there's no need to pay $79.99 to watch the big fight.

Simply use a VPN to access BT Sport Box Office without being blocked, as if you were back home in the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Canelo vs Plant fight card

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs Caleb Plant – WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine Super Middleweight titles

Andre Dirrell vs Marcos Hernandez – Super middleweight

Rey Vargas vs Leonardo Baez – Super bantamweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs Juan Pablo Romero – Super lightweight

Canelo vs Plant tale of the tape

Name: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez – Caleb Plant

Nationality: Mexican – American

Date of birth: 18th July 1990 – 8th July 1992

Height: 5ft 8 inches – 6ft 1 inches

Reach: 70.5 inches – 74 inches

Total fights: 59 – 21

Record: 56-1-2 (38 KOs) – 21-0 (12 KOs)

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on Caleb Plant

"Caleb might be on the same level as Saunders and Smith, but he's not on my level. I respect that he isn't here to back down. You can see from today that this is definitely going to be a good fight."

Caleb Plant on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

"Where I come from, there is no boxing community. There was no other pro I could look to and say that if he can do it, then I can do it. All I had was my mind and my heart.

"I don't do this to be famous or to get attention. When I first started, it was just me and my dad. No one thought I'd be standing here today."