Boston Marathon live stream 2022: how to watch free online

The 2022 Boston Marathon will race into the history books this Monday when over 30,000 fully vaccinated runners race the famous 26 miles and 385 yards to Boston Public Library. US viewers can watch the world's oldest marathon live on NBC and stream it live on Peacock with a 7-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Boston Marathon live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

This year's elite field is comprised of some of the greatest runners on the planet – but not Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele. According to his agent, the second-fastest marathon runner in history is "just not ready". Sisay Lemma, the reigning London Marathon champion will go for glory in Boston, alongside US Olympians Jared Ward and Scott Fauble.

The women’s field features plenty of talent, too. Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel and 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden will represent the USA. They'll be battle Kenyan superstars Peres Jepchirchir and Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Boston Marathon 2022 start times

8:02am ET – Men's Push Rim Wheelchair

8:05am ET – Women's Push Rim Wheelchair

8:30am ET – Handcycles and Duos 8:30am

8:37am ET – Elite Men

08:45am ET – Elite Women

8:50am ET – ParaAthletics

9:00am ET – Rolling Start for all Participants

Boston Marathon 2022 course

Start on Main Street, Hopkinton

Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, and Wellesley

Route 16 through Newton Lower Falls to Commonwealth Avenue

Chestnut Hill Avenue

Cleveland Circle

Beacon Street

Kenmore Street

Commonwealth Avenue (inbound)

Hereford Street

Boylston Street

Finish in Copley Square, near the John Hancock Tower.

The famous Heartbreak Hill comes in mile 22.

There is then an official post marathon party in Fenway Park.

See a full map of the 2022 Boston Marathon course on the official site here.