You can get 4 months of free Amazon Music in the early Prime Day deals

The early Prime Day deals have kicked off in style. Amazon is offering new subscribers an extended free trial for Amazon Music Unlimited. In the UK, it's four months free; in the US and Australia, it's three months free. In other words, you can now get 120 or 90 days of boundless streaming of millions of lossless and hi-res tracks without paying a thing.

The music streaming service typically costs £9.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.99 a month, so this deal bags you a decent total saving. Note that the offer – available now until July 13/14th depending on the territory – can only be taken up by those who haven't previously taken advantage of a free Amazon Music trial.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers over 75 million songs, thousands of playlists and millions of songs in lossless and hi-res audio. When your three-month free trial is over, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly subscription rate mentioned above, unless you decide to cancel at that stage. You can cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) UK: Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months free (save up to £39.96) (opens in new tab)

Get three whole months of unlimited lossless and hi-res streaming completely free with this Amazon Music deal, which saves you almost £40 on the normal subscription price. Offer ends July 13th.

(opens in new tab) US: Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months free (save up to $29.97) (opens in new tab)

Get three whole months of unlimited lossless and hi-res streaming completely free with this Amazon Music deal, which saves you almost $30 on the normal subscription price.

(opens in new tab) AU: Amazon Music Unlimited 3 months free (save up to $35.97) (opens in new tab)

Get three whole months of unlimited lossless and hi-res streaming completely free with this Amazon Music deal, which saves you almost $36 on the normal subscription price. Offer ends July 14th at 2am AEDT.

We're fans of Amazon Music Unlimited. With its wide-ranging song catalogue and the fact it bundles in lossless and hi-res tracks in the standard subscription fee, it’s a very credible Spotify and Apple Music rival.

This free three-month deal gets you an 'Individual' plan, which provides access to 75 million tracks (many in CD-quality and hi-res audio), thousands of playlists and stations, as well as offline playback and hands-free listening using Alexa. There are also no pesky adverts.

Amazon Music Unlimited is compatible with smartphones and tablets via its Android and iOS apps; PCs and Macs via either its web player or desktop app; Fire tablets and Fire TVs; some in-car entertainment systems; Sonos multi-room wireless speakers; Bluesound and NAD BluOS devices. It’s worth noting that you can’t actually access CD-quality music or hi-res tracks through a browser, though. This can only be done through the dedicated desktop and mobile apps.

Should you own an Amazon Echo Studio, you’ll also be able to enjoy Amazon’s catalogue of 3D audio tracks (encoded in either Dolby Atmos or Sony 360 Reality Audio), too

For those looking to enter the hi-res streaming foray (you won't regret it!), this Amazon Music Unlimited deal is your best bet right now. As you can experience it without parting with a single scent, the lure is even greater.

MORE:

Read our full Amazon Music Unlimited review

Our pick of the best music streaming services

Save on speakers: today's best Amazon Echo deals