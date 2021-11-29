The most popular TV deal on Black Friday is still available now on Cyber Monday

This LG OLED TV is the hot TV to buy as reported by Amazon for the Black Friday weekend and the great news is that it is still available at its rock bottom price on Cyber Monday. Pick up the Award-winning LG OLED48C1 for just $1097 and you'll make yourself very happy indeed. According to Amazon, though, there are only 19 left in stock.

The 48in LG OLED C1 is a TV that most people would love to own. Whether you're a next-gen gamer looking for HDMI 2.1 fun or just someone after an excellent OLED TV picture.

LG’s C-series has been the go-to pick of its OLED TVs for several years and, thanks to its top-end picture quality and incredibly rich feature set, it's probably the best gaming TV on the market right now – and arguably the best multi-purpose household TV too. It was launched this year by LG for $1297. Now, with $200 off the listed price, it's an absolute steal.

This 48-inch TV is a fantastic size for almost any household to accommodate. Bedroom-friendly, feature-packed and with some divine picture quality, this is really great price for this 2021 OLED TV.

You can of course expect a full suite of streaming features, built on LG's webOS 6.0 platform. There's an Ethernet port, optical and headphone outputs, three USBs and four HDMIs. All four of those HDMIs are 2.1-spec, rated to 40gbps. One of these supports eARC, and all four support 4K@120Hz, VRR (in all current formats) and ALLM. Add an input lag of under 13ms and there’s no better-specified TV for gaming right now.

It's not just the specs, though. LG keeps its TVs updated with the very latest apps and video streaming services as well as all the new TV tech and standards. That means you can buy with confidence knowing that there are plenty of free future updates just around the corner.

As for the performance? Our LG OLED48C1 review makes clear how much we like this TV. It creates a beautifully vibrant and solid image with lots of detail and excellent contrast. There are perfect, pure black levels combining with bright whites to dazzling effect. Motion processing has improved here too compared to the previous generation model, as has the TV's sound system.

Last but not least, it's also incredibly user-friendly – an easy TV for every member of the household to enjoy.

