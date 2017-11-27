Tangent has announced the latest addition to its Spectrum range: the X6 BT.

This floorstanding wireless design (in a master/slave arrangement) features a 25mm soft fabric dome tweeter and a pair of 13cm doped paper mid/bass drivers, giving a claimed frequency response of 50Hz - 20kHz and sensitivity of 90db/W/m.

The master speaker is also home to two 60-watt amplifiers and all connectivity. This includes stereo RCA and 3.5mm analogue inputs, a stereo RCA phono input with grounding post, plus digital coaxial and digital coaxial inputs. There's also a pre-out for a subwoofer. Wireless connectivity is via aptX Bluetooth.

The X6 BT cost £900 per pair and are available in black or white finishes.

