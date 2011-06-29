Sony has announced four new G Series micro hi-fi systems, with the two top models incorporating built-in wi-fi for streaming music.

The G Series one-box systems are finished in solid aluminium with a hairline – brushed – finish and retro-looking control knobs.

You'll also get a pair of compact, high-gloss black piano speakers with "grooved internal speaker walls to the woofer and tweeter construction".

The CMT-G2BNiP is the most feature-packed with built-in wi-fi for streaming music over your home network, DAB radio and a USB connection for Apple devices or memory sticks.

This micro system's sibling is the CMT-G2NiP, which boasts similar features but does away with the DAB tuner.

If you're not interested in streaming music, then the CMT-G1BiP is the model with USB, DAB and FM/AM, while the CMT-G1iP (pictured) again comes minus the DAB tuner.

We've yet to hear details on pricing or release dates but we'll bring you any information just as soon as we get it.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.