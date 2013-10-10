New from Sharp is its £200 XLHF202 wireless stereo system with Bluetooth and NFC (Near-Field Communication) for instant wireless streaming. Just one tap of your mobile device on the system's NFC tag will have you wirelessly streaming your music in seconds.

The Sharp XLHF202 comes with two NFC tags, which you can place up to 10 metres from the unit, so you can stream your music without having to be near the hi-fi itself. You could even have one tag in one room, and the second in another.

Power is a claimed 2x50W, there's an integrated Lightning dock for playing and charging Apple devices, and a USB port for connecting and controlling other products. A piano black iPad stand is included as standard to support your iPad when it's connected to the system via USB.

The system will also play MP3, WMA and AAC audio files stored on USB devices, CDs and you can listen to the radio in its FM RDS tuner (there's no DAB).

The supplied speakers combine 2,5cm soft-dome tweeters with 12cm woofers.

By Andy Clough

