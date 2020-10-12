Prime Day deals go big early: Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start from just $80

Amazon is treating early Prime Day shoppers with a fantastic deal on a range of Fire TV Edition Smart TVs from Insignia and Toshiba. Amazon Prime Day may still be hours away, but already you can bag yourself a new telly for just $79.99 thanks to these early Prime Day TV deals.

From now right through to the end of Wednesday 14th October (or until stocks last), an Insignia 32-inch HD smart TV can be yours for only $109.99, while upgrading to a bigger screen size and 4K resolution will only set you back $209.99 for the Toshiba 43-inch 4K smart TV.

The most affordable TV deal is the 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV for $79.99.

Want a bigger TV? Discounts span Insignia and Toshiba TVs up to 55 inches, all of which are listed below...

All of these TVs boast Amazon's Fire OS user interface. This gives you quick, slick access to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus. It also means they can be controlled by your voice and can be used to manage other smart home devices like lights and thermostats.

We haven't reviewed any of these TVs, but on paper they look well spec'd for their price – especially now that they're discounted for Prime Day. You probably shouldn't expect best-in-class performance – you'll want to check out our best TV recommendations for that guarantee – but for the money these should do the trick.

Alternatively, we've rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals live right now, from the small and cheap to the big and premium.

MORE:

Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2020

Prime Day OLED TV deal: save up to $1000 on Sony 4K OLED TVs

Best Amazon Prime Day OLED TV deals 2020

Best Prime Day AirPods deals: cheapest US prices