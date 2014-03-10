Philips has unveiled the BR-1X portable Bluetooth speaker, designed for indoor and outdoor use.

The BR-1X features two different sound modes: indoor, and outdoor.Indoor claims to offer deeper bass and "crystal clear details", while outdoor mode outputs "loud, heavy audio."

Users can connect smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices to the BR-1X using Bluetooth. For those that don't support it, there's a 3.5mm auxiliary input. A built-in microphone also allows for phone conversations.

Philips has implemented its wOOx loudspeaker technology which aims to deliver low, precise and dynamic bass with minimum distortion from 2x 2-inch drivers.

The BR-1X is encased in a rugged, rubber shell and features an over-sized strap, making it suitable for outdoor use. A built-in rechargeable battery claims to offer up to 6 hours of playback, and several BR-1X speakers can be connected using the included audio cable.

The Philips BR-1X Bluetooth speaker is available now in Khaki and Grey finishes for £100.

by Max Langridge

