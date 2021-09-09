Paramount+ has quietly upgraded more movies to 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos

Great news for home cinema lovers (and potentially worrying news for Netflix): a gaggle of new movies are now available in glorious 4K on Paramount+.

The American-owned subscription video on-demand streaming service only launched in the US in March, but it is coming to Sky in 2022 meaning that Sky Cinema subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria will get free access to it. And now, it has casually upgraded a slew of movies in its streaming library to 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Additionally – and as noted by HD Report – most of the upgraded titles feature High Dynamic Range in Dolby Vision, HDR10, or HDR10+ depending on your device.

HD Report confirmed that, on a Sony Bravia 4K HDR TV via Apple TV 4K and the Paramount+ app, movies including Skyfall, Annihilation and Star Trek: Into Darkness are now available in 4K. At the time of writing, Intersteller and World War Z have yet to receive the 4K upgrade, so fingers crossed there...

And more titles are streaming in Dolby Atmos, too. Consult the list below (where “DV” stands for Dolby Vision, although your TV may display HDR or HDR10).

Annihilation – 4K DV Atmos

Baywatch – 4K DV Atmos

Bill & Ted Face the Music – 4K

Daddy’s Home 2 – 4K DV Atmos

Instant Family – 4K DV

Mother! – 4K DV Atmos

Nobody’s Fool (2018) – 4K DV

Overlord – 4K DV Atmos

Paw Patrol: The Movie – 4K DV Atmos

Skyfall – 4K

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run – 4K DV

Star Trek: Into Darkness – 4K DV Atmos

Suburbicon – 4K DV

The Avengers – 4K DV

Paramount+ is rolling out more upgrades too, so expect more titles in 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos than those listed here soon.

Previously, we listed the new service's biggest draw as its catalogue of over 30,000 on-demand TV shows from CBS, MTV, BET, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central, along with live sports coverage and 24-hour rolling news – it is essentially a rebranded version of CBS All Access, after all. But with a burgeoning 4K film collection, competitors Disney Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video may well be looking over their shoulders...

Have Paramount+ but don’t see the movies mentioned in 4K? Try quitting the app, making sure you're running the most recent version, or restarting your streaming device. And enjoy.

