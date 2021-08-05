Paramount Plus is coming to Sky

Sky subscribers across Europe will soon be able to watch Paramount+. As of next year, viewers in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria will get access to ViacomCBS's TV and movie streaming service.

However, it will only come free to Sky Cinema subscribers. Everyone else will have to pay to watch. There's no UK price yet, but in the US Paramount+ costs $60 a year for the entry-level tier (though this deal offers all tiers at half price). It can also be had with Amazon Music for three months for just $3.

The deal will see Paramount's films stay on Sky Cinema for the foreseeable. Sky customers will also continue to get ViacomCBS's portfolio of pay-TV channels like MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.

Paramount+ offers original series, legacy shows and films from such brands and production studios as Showtime, BET, CBS, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel (plus the channels mentioned earlier).

Outside of the US, it offers nearly 3000 episodes of kids' content, 1000 episodes of reality TV, over 500 films, and 2500 hours of Paramount+ Originals, CBS and Showtime series, dramas and sitcoms.

Sky is also adding NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service later this year.

