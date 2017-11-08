True cord-cutting is a tough game, but an increasing number of companies are getting in on the action. There's the Sony WF-1000Xs, which are a 2017 Best Buy Award-winner, there's Google's Pixel Buds, and - of course - there's Apple's AirPods.

But now Optoma has entered the arena with its newest wireless headphones, the NuForce Be Free8.

So what are the specs? Well, they have AAC and aptX support for 'CD-like' sound, and a battery life of four hours (with the charging case giving the headphones a total of 16 hours of life).

The Be Free8 also have noise-cancelling capabilities, which will be useful for runners who don't want the outside world to break in over their tunes, and there's a button on top of the earpiece for playback control and activating smart-assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

Should you be caught in the rain, these headphones will remain safe too - they have a IPX5 rating, so will resist damage from rain and sweat.

Prices start at £200, with retailers listing them as available to buy now.

Don't forget Black Friday is just around the corner - you'll be able to keep track of all the best deals on our Best Black Friday deals page. There's bound to headphones on there...

